Tinubu commissions Abuja airport bypass, vows “no community should be victim of national development”

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated a 7-kilometre bypass road that skirts the second runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, saying the project corrects years of neglect for host communities that surrendered land for national development.

The new Bill Clinton Drive–Tungan Madaki link, which includes a four‑span bridge, was commissioned by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on the President’s behalf.

Tinubu said the road is more than a transport link — it is an “economic artery” meant to ease traffic, strengthen security around the airport and unlock development for Tungan Madaki and neighbouring settlements.

“Let me state this clearly; no citizen should be made a victim of national development,” Tinubu said. “When the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, brought this matter to my attention, my directive was clear and unequivocal: ‘Whatever the communities ask for to make their lives whole, give it to them.’ We do not just take; we build, we replace and we elevate. Today, we have fulfilled that solemn promise.”

The President stressed the road will prevent local traffic from interfering with sensitive airport operations, reduce congestion on Bill Clinton Drive and spur economic activities for residents. He highlighted the four‑span bridge as critical to year‑round movement of people and goods.

“Whether in the height of the dry season or the peak of the rains, our farmers can move their produce, our children can go to school, and businesses can thrive without disruption. That is what the Renewed Hope Agenda means: reducing hardship by building infrastructure that works,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu also praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for rapid delivery. “Wike, you are ‘Mr. Project’, and you have not disappointed. In February 2025, I approved this project. You mobilised immediately. Today, barely 16 months later, this beautiful stretch of road is completed and ready for use. No excuses. No stories. Just delivery,” he said.

Wike told the gathering the commissioning formed part of the administration’s third‑anniversary activities and a 31‑day programme to unveil completed projects across the Federal Capital Territory. He said the road fulfills promises made to host communities when the second runway was built and lauded residents for cooperating during land acquisition.

“This community did not make unrealistic demands,” Wike said. “They simply asked for jobs and roads. Government has already fulfilled the employment component and is now delivering the road infrastructure promised to the community.”

The minister said the road now links communities across Abuja Municipal Area Council and Gwagwalada Area Council and improves access for travellers from Zuba and neighbouring settlements. He announced that the Federal Capital Development Authority has directed the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, to extend the road to Zuba to maximise its economic impact.

Wike warned against encroachment on the road corridor, calling on residents to protect the infrastructure and maintain drainage channels. “This road is proof that when government and communities work together, progress is possible,” he said.

Tinubu used the occasion to defend the tough economic reforms of his administration as necessary for long‑term prosperity. “The reforms we embarked on three years ago were never going to be easy. We made hard choices. But they were necessary choices. Hard choices today mean a stronger Nigeria tomorrow,” he said.

The bypass is projected to improve security around critical aviation infrastructure, reduce pressure on existing routes, and open markets and services to satellite communities that had for years lacked motorable access despite hosting airport facilities. The project was completed within 16 months by CCECC, according to government sources.