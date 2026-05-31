From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Oyo State, ordered the deployment of a specialised rescue unit and said he will consider requests for a military base after a high-level federal delegation visited communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the delegation — led by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and including National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa and the President’s media aide Sunday Dare — visited Esiele and Yawota communities following the May 15 abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

The visit aimed to convey President Tinubu’s “deep concern” and to reassure residents that the federal government is taking immediate steps to secure the victims’ release.

“Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely,” Gbajabiamila told residents in both English and Yoruba.

“He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.”

As part of immediate security measures, the presidency said Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in partnership with the Oyo State government to strengthen local security presence in vulnerable rural areas.

The statement said the President also directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

Gbajabiamila said the delegation would convey community appeals for a military base in the area to the President for consideration.

“Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms,” he said, adding that rescue operations would be “intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims.”

The team visited the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, HRM Kabiyesi Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, to commiserate with the community and also met Mary Oyedokun, the widow of a deceased school teacher, and her two children. Gbajabiamila delivered the President’s condolences and pledged that the family “will not suffer.”

The visit by federal government delegation followed growing local concern and appeals from parents and community leaders for stronger protection after the mid-May abductions that have heightened fears across parts of rural Oyo State.