Tinubu appoints Fadewa special adviser on Homeland Security

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major General Adeyinka Fadewa (retd) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security, a move aimed at boosting Nigeria’s internal security framework amid rising threats.

The appointment, announced in a press release from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Ibrahim Kana, underscored the administration’s focus on “strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and deepening inter-agency collaboration in addressing emerging security threats across the country”.

The circular highlighted Fadewa’s “exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture”.

A highly decorated officer with over three decades in military and intelligence roles, Fadewa excels in national security strategy, intelligence fusion, counter-terrorism and international diplomacy. From 2015 to 2021, he served as Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), where he “spearheaded the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC) at ONSA, creating an integrated multi-agency intelligence platform that brought together the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Armed Forces to improve national threat assessment and strategic response coordination”.

Post-retirement, Fadewa contributed as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja, authoring the acclaimed monograph “Policing and National Security in Nigeria”, which provides “practical frameworks for strengthening civil-security collaboration”.

President Tinubu expressed strong confidence in Fadewa’s ability to drive progress, stating the appointment “will further enhance the administration’s efforts towards achieving a safer and more secure Nigeria through improved coordination of homeland security initiatives, intelligence integration, and proactive risk management”.

The President also charged the new adviser to “deploy his wealth of experience, professionalism, and strategic insight in advancing national security objectives and supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda”.