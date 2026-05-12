Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Abiodun, others hail Fasoranti at 100

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the contributions of the leader of the pan Yoruba sociocultural and political organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti to the growth and development of the country’s democracy.

The President, who spoke at the centenary birthday of the frontline Yoruba leader, said the dedication and commitment of Fasoranti to the growth of the country’s democracy cannot be quantified.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu, described Fasoranti as a moral compass and living witness to Nigeria’s historical evolution, saying his life symbolizes courage, sacrifice and principled commitment to public service.

The President said the elder statesman belongs to a generation that shaped history rather than merely observing it, stressing that any society where leadership loses compassion for the vulnerable becomes weakened.

He commended him for consistently standing with the marginalized and giving voice to the underrepresented, noting that the Afenifere leader had always chosen principle over convenience and service over silence.

According to him, Fasoranti’s lifetime spans Nigeria’s colonial era, independence, military rule, interrupted democratic transitions and the present constitutional order, yet he remains firmly rooted in Justice.

The President also recalled the celebrant’s background in education, noting that he began his career as a teacher and that although his classroom no longer has walls, his influence continues to resonate as a moral guide.

In his remarks, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Pa Fasoranti as a towering moral authority and living institution, whose 100 years reflect discipline, integrity, courage and selfless service to humanity.

He said the centenary celebration transcends longevity, noting that it was a celebration of a life deeply woven into Nigeria’s moral and historical fabric.

The Governor stated that Pa Fasoranti belongs to a rare class of individuals, whose lives define the ethical character of their generation, adding that his century-long existence reflects sacrifice, conviction and unwavering principles.

He said the elder statesman has remained steadfast through Nigeria’s political transitions without compromising his ideals, describing him as a bridge between generations and a custodian of enduring values.

He said the respect enjoyed by Fasoranti is not founded on political office or material wealth, but on moral authority, which he described as the highest form of leadership.

The governor urged younger Nigerians to emulate his discipline, truthfulness and selfless service, stressing that enduring greatness is built on integrity rather than temporary recognition.

He also praised the elder statesman’s humility and simplicity, describing him as a leader, who commands influence without arrogance.

In his goodwill message, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said it was a privilege to represent his state at the celebration, describing Pa Fasoranti as an icon, whose life continues to command national admiration.

Abiodun noted that the tributes delivered by leaders at the event reflected a common acknowledgment of the elder statesman’s enduring legacy.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, described the occasion as a celebration of dignity, honour, integrity and resilience in adversity.

Mimiko said Fasoranti exemplifies humility and principled leadership, noting that the elder statesman personally insisted that the celebration be held within his residence.

He described Pa Fasoranti as a complete man, whose life offers enduring lessons in leadership and character, while praying for the fulfilment of his remaining aspirations.

The event was attended by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; members of the State Executive Council; members of the legislature; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

Others at the event included Afenifere chieftain, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa; representatives of the Ekiti State Government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Omolara Adubiaro; members of the National Assembly; members of state assemblies; top government officials and traditional rulers.

Traditional rulers present at the celebration included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, represented by Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi; the Olowo of Owo and Chairman of Council of Obas, Ajibade Ogunoye; the Deji of Akure, Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; the Osemawe of Ondo, Victor Kiladejo and other monarchs from across Yorubaland.