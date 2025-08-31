From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has formally recognized the unwavering dedication of Late Solomon Arase, the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, to strengthening security across Nigeria. Arase, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 69, was praised by the President for his significant reforms and innovative initiatives during his service.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu highlighted Arase’s impactful contributions to national security, including the introduction of the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit, and Safer Highway Patrols. These reforms, the President noted, brought lasting improvements to the Nigeria Police Force and the country’s overall security landscape.

President Tinubu reflected on Arase’s extensive career from 1981 to 2016, during which he served in leadership roles across tactical, operational, and intelligence units. His contributions as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Assistant Inspector General in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, and Deputy Inspector General of the Force Criminal Investigation Department were particularly commended.

Beyond his police career, the President further noted that Arase continued to serve Nigeria in prominent public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and leader of the Edo State Anti-Community Development Association Law Task Force. His expertise also benefited national and international security organizations.

The President expressed deep sorrow over the loss of such a dedicated security professional whose initiatives and commitment have left a lasting legacy in Nigeria’s security sector.