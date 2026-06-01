This article provides a timeline of encomiums, accolades and verdicts by some credentialed global and local organisations, as well as notable individuals, on the Zamfara Rescue Mission as it marks its third anniversary.

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By Nuruddeen Ma’aji Abdallah

It is not only the people of Zamfara State who are living witnesses to the massive revolution taking place across the state over the last three years under Governor Dauda Lawal’s Rescue Mission. Unknown to many, the ongoing unprecedented transformation across all critical sectors in the state has drawn the attention of Nigeria’s security, defence and intelligence chiefs, the United Nations, federal agencies, and global humanitarian and donor organisations, among others.

Zamfara will look like Dubai — Defence Minister Musa

On February 18, 2026, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), showered encomiums on Governor Lawal for providing military hardware for the armed forces to enhance their campaign against banditry in the state.

The general was in Gusau, the state capital, for the unveiling of 25 highly sophisticated Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and an 80-metre-endurance surveillance drone capable of covering 50 kilometres and operating continuously for eight hours, procured by the state government.

The defence minister said the procurement of the armoured vehicles by the Zamfara State Government demonstrates the governor’s commitment. “From what I have seen, if we continue like this in the second term, Zamfara will look like Dubai,” General Musa said.

“The protection of lives and properties rises above party lines, political affiliations and differences, and that is why I am particularly very happy to be here. That you have been a state executive who has done it for everyone, you are very distinct and very determined in what you are doing.

“It takes courage and firm conviction for subnational leadership to commit substantial resources towards strengthening public safety, and the best thing about this is that everything has been paid for. This sends a strong message to criminals.”

Lawal brings Zamfara out of the woods — NISS chief Odama

On October 29, 2025, Governor Lawal’s efforts were appreciated when he served as a guest lecturer to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja.

The theme of the event was “Non-state Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa – A Zamfara State Perspective.”

The Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Joseph Obule Odama, said Governor Lawal had transformed Zamfara State from negativity to positivity despite the massive challenges he met on the ground.

Mr Odama said Governor Lawal faced daunting challenges during the campaign but was able to weather the storm and bring the state out of the woods.

He said: “Today, His Excellency (Governor Lawal) has brought to us what the facts are, what the issues, challenges, and prospects are for a future Zamfara.

“For me, it was revising what I know about Zamfara. I grew up there, and my career has taken me back there. I know every inch of bitterness that was thrown at him when he was contesting for governor.

“It is now history; he has transformed the state from one of negativity to one of positivity.”

UN willing to be a genuine partner to Zamfara — Deputy Secretary-General

On April 10, 2026, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, led a UN team to Zamfara State comprising the UNDP Country Representative, Elsie Attafuah; the Country Head, UNODC, Cheikh Toure; Country Head, UNICEF, Wafaa Saeed; Country Head, IOM, Sharon Dimanche; Country Head, UNHCR, Arjun Jain; Country Head, UNAIDS, Krittayawan Boonto; and Country Head, UNFPA, Francis Kuawu.

The UN scribe reiterated that presentations made by the Zamfara State Government were very clear. “This is enough for us to be able to partner,” Ms Mohammed said.

She said, “What you show us today is first and foremost your passion for what you want us to do, and that is what investors want. They want to know what you want.

“I am happy today to be here in Zamfara because I really want to show the world that we should pay attention to what is happening at the local level. Because this is where people are weakest, where governance is weakest, and where there are the fewest resources.

“When we visit, we give visibility to the effort that has been made and to the impact of what is happening elsewhere in the world on people who have nothing to do with what caused it in the first place.

“Zamfara State is accessible today.

“I see the mining, I see the potential, I see the market and the demand, but I also see the leadership here that is willing to look at the institution, framework and partnership needed to get the job done.

“There is a lot of hope and potential here. Everyone must play their role; this is not something the governor will do alone. The United Nations is willing to be a genuine partner to Zamfara State,” she said.

With people like Governor Lawal, we can address insecurity — CDS Oluyede

On April 21, 2026, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended Dauda Lawal, the Zamfara governor, for his “uncommon” support for military operations in the state.

Oluyede spoke during an official visit to the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau and the headquarters of Operation Fansan Yamma in Gusau, where he met with the governor and troops.

General Oluyede said, “I am here today to commend His Excellency the Governor for the Operation Fansan Yamma, which is actually uncommon. I want to thank you particularly for that.

“I equally thank the people of Zamfara, who are quite accommodating. I always say that Nigeria belongs to us. We must come together collectively to face these challenges head-on.

“With people like Governor Lawal, we can address these challenges. I am here to visit you and to thank you for your support.”

Governor Lawal’s giant strides unprecedented — BON

The accolades for the Zamfara Rescue Mission did not come only from notable individuals, as corporate organisations have also appreciated the governor’s zeal in making Zamfara great again.

On April 19, 2026, the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) awarded Governor Lawal the Infrastructure Governor of the Year honour for his administration’s giant strides in the urban renewal project across Zamfara.

The BON Awards Selection Committee was chaired by a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr Danladi Bako.

The awards panel included veterans and representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the NBC.

“The selection committee cited numerous reasons for awarding Governor Dauda Lawal, notably his significant progress across sectors, particularly for transforming Gusau into a modern state capital,” Dr Bako announced.

He said, “Zamfara has witnessed unprecedented achievements under Governor Dauda Lawal, including the historic construction of a modern international airport in the state.

“Apart from urban renewal projects, as well as the construction and outfitting of general hospitals, Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has built, refurbished and equipped over 800 schools across the 14 local government areas of the state.”

Lawal’s vision, courage truly inspiring — UNICEF

On December 13, 2025, Zamfara State was named the best-performing state in primary healthcare delivery in the North-West geopolitical zone.

The announcement was made at the 2025 PHC Leadership Challenge Awards in Abuja.

The awards honour strong leadership and commitment by governors who have made significant investments in Primary Health Care (PHC).

The challenge was launched by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) in 2022 to encourage states to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and promote sustainable health financing.

The initiative is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the Dangote Foundation and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Zamfara won a $500,000 prize for topping the North-West zone in the challenge.

“The courage, vision, and dedication shown by the leadership in the winning states is truly inspiring,” said Cristian Munduate, Representative of UNICEF Nigeria.

“Their commitment to improving Primary Health Care has brought about significant and positive impact on the lives of its constituents, particularly women, girls, and children. Borno State’s double victory underscores the power of strategic investment and collaboration in building a healthier future for Nigeria. I congratulate all the winners for their exemplary commitment to Primary Health Care,” she added.

Lawal transforming education through school meals — IFPRI, WFP

On the education front, Governor Lawal also received accolades from international stakeholders. In February 2026, a joint team from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the World Food Programme (WFP), alongside government partners from Nigeria’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), visited Zamfara.

“Our mission was simple but urgent: to understand how the state’s school meal programme—a recent effort, begun in 2025,” the international agencies said in a special report, “How School Meals Are Transforming Education in Zamfara State, Nigeria”, published on May 27, 2026.

“Zamfara has faced enormous education challenges. Poverty, insecurity and weak infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of children out of school. In 2023, Zamfara Executive Governor Dauda Lawal declared a state of emergency in education—a turning point that led to the launch of a range of new policies and programmes on school rehabilitation, teacher recruitment, clearance of outstanding debts to examination bodies (leading to the release of withheld results for thousands of students), and renewed political focus on learning outcomes,” the IFPRI and WFP report said.

The report concluded that, “The lesson from Zamfara is simple but powerful: when nutritious school meals are provided in a reliable, consistent manner, children come, and they stay. In fragile and low-income settings, school feeding is not just a nutrition program. It is an education strategy, a gender strategy, a local economic strategy, and a resilience strategy.”

As Zamfara’s Rescue Mission revolution marks its third anniversary, the verdict from everywhere is clear: Orchids for Governor Dauda Lawal.