Thibaut Courtois becomes minority stakeholder at Genk

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has acquired a minority stake in KRC Genk, the Belgian club where his professional football career began, through his investment platform NXTPLAY.

The 34-year-old Belgian international signed the agreement at Genk’s stadium on Saturday.

The deal received final approval from the club’s General Assembly on Monday evening, June 1.

Courtois, who rose through Genk’s youth ranks and made his senior debut in 2009 at age 16, described the move as a homecoming.

“This club has given me everything. From Limburg to the top of Europe,” he said in a statement.

The investment marks Genk’s first external investor since its football operations were restructured into a separate company earlier this year.

As part of the partnership, NXTPLAY will gain representation on the club’s Board of Directors, allowing Courtois to play a strategic role in both sporting and non-sporting development.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Genk described the minority investment as part of a long-term project that could generate up to €60 million for the club in the coming years.

NXTPLAY, co-founded by Courtois, specializes in sports, media, and technology investments.

The platform has previously been involved in acquisitions related to French club Le Mans FC and Spanish side CD Extremadura.

Genk is positioned as the flagship club in its football portfolio.

Courtois won the Belgian Pro League with Genk in the 2010-11 season before moving to Chelsea and later establishing himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.