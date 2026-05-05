They’re showing who they are – Wike’s aide blasts Obidients for abusing Dayo Ekong

05 May 2026 10:54 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka, media aide to the FCT Minister, has lambasted supporters of Peter Obi over online vitriol directed at South-West chairperson of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Dayo Ekong.

A section of Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, had taken to X to call out Ekong over her purported past association with factional Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, whom they accused of selling their mandate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pushing Obi out of LP.

They charged her to quit the NDC to avoid a repeat of the LP incident.

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Reacting, Olayinka queried the rationale behind the Obidients’ call for Ekong to leave the party where they met her.

He said, “They are also showing how they are. Telling people they met in a party they joined less than 48 hours ago to leave the party for them.”

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