There is no faction in ADC — Ralph Nwosu dismisses crisis claims

By Lawrence Agbo

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has denied reports suggesting that the party is divided by internal faction, insisting that the ADC remains united and firmly focused on preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Nwosu described the claims of parallel structures and leadership disputes within the party as politically motivated attempts to undermine the ADC’s growing influence across the country.

According to him, the party has continued to gain momentum despite controversies surrounding conventions organised by different groups.

“There is no faction in ADC. What you are seeing are efforts by powerful interests to throw mud at a party that Nigerians now see as a credible alternative,” he said.

Nwosu maintained that the ADC would remain a strong force on the ballot in 2027, adding that increasing public support for the party was becoming visible in different parts of the country.

He pointed to large gatherings of supporters in states such as Lagos, Ogun, Anambra and Sokoto as evidence that Nigerians were beginning to align with the party ahead of the next election cycle.

“We had massive crowds across Nigeria. Nigerians are already showing where the direction of the 2027 election is heading,” he stated.

The former chairman also defended the decision to dissolve the party’s former National Working Committee, explaining that it was part of efforts to reposition the ADC for national relevance and broader participation.

“We did not form the party for ourselves. We formed it for a greater Nigerian nation, and at the right time we opened the doors for others to join,” he added.

Addressing concerns over legal disputes and disagreements among party members, Nwosu said the ADC’s internal Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism remained available to settle grievances peacefully.

He further alleged that some individuals within government circles were uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the party and were attempting to create instability within its ranks.

“The only disruptive tendencies we are seeing are from people in government who are uncomfortable with the growing strength of ADC,” he said.

Nwosu also expressed confidence in the leadership role being played by former Senate President David Mark within the coalition movement associated with the party, describing him as disciplined and committed to delivering results.

On allegations that party tickets were sold to aspirants, including former presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, Nwosu denied any financial transactions took place.

“There has never been any transaction for tickets in ADC. Nobody paid me for any ticket. We are committed to building a new Nigeria, not transactional politics,” he stressed.

He added that arrangements involving party stakeholders were based on collective sacrifice and shared commitment rather than personal gain.