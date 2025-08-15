By Solomon Igwe

Nigerian Darlings, the Pride of Nigeria, the Super Falcons of Nigeria soared to new heights, their bravery and determination igniting a trail of triumph. With each player bringing to the table a unique spark, the girls crafted a masterpiece of teamwork.

The combative runs of the skipper, Rasheedat Ajibade AKA Mummy G.O, the attacking instincts of Esther Okoronkwo, the bulldozing runs of Chinwendu Ihezuo that left opponents reeling, Ashleigh Plumptre’s technical wizardry, Michelle Alozie’s creative flair, the defensive solidity of Osinachi Ohale, the fighting spirit of Deborah Abiodun, the dribbling runs of Folashade Ijamilusi, the metronome-like movements of Jennifer Echegini, and the calm composure of Chiamaka Nnadozie added depth to the team’s brilliance as Mission X was accomplished.

Before the commencement of the 2024 WAFCON, most Nigerians were skeptical about the Super Falcons’ chances of reclaiming the title. Their doubts stem from the team’s underwhelming performance in the previous edition, despite high expectations with Randy Waldrum at the helm, had left a sour taste. Unfortunately, it was a tournament to forget, and the teeming Nigerian women’s football followers couldn’t help but direct salvos of unpalatable criticisms at the team.

Fast-forward three years, and a new era dawned with the appointment of an indigenous Sheriff for the team. Justine Madugu, as the new Head Coach, was tasked with rebuilding the team and bringing home the WAFCON title.

As the Super Falcons set sail for Morocco for the biggest women’s football competition on the African continent, the message was clear: they were on Mission X.

When asked about the chances of the Super Falcons reclaiming the title, Madugu gave a subtle response, “We’ll take one game at a time at the WAFCON.” As for the girls, they had unfinished business with Morocco, South Africa and Zambia. These three teams handed defeats to the Super Falcons in 2022. With Mission X on the horizon, the Super Falcons were determined to settle scores and emerge victorious. The stage was set for an exciting tournament, and the players were ready to draw their battle lines.

As the Continental showpiece got underway, the Super Falcons swept through the group stage with relative ease to reach the quarter-finals. Their next challenge was a rematch against Zambia, one of their nemesis in 2022. The first real test of their mettle, if I may say.

The Copper Queens of Zambia, still savouring the victory over the Super Falcons in the 2022 WAFCON, boldly proclaimed their might. They boasted aloud, their confidence grew with each passing day, claiming victory before the battle’s fray in the most arrogant way.

But the Super Falcons, a force so fierce did not only silence them with victory but handed them a stern rebuke with a 5-0 thrashing.

The Copper Queens’ cockiness was clamped down; their boasts laid to rest, and their mouthy home supporters went silent on various social media handles where they held sway in the build-up to the match.

Then came the defending Champions, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, in the semi-finals, and like Zambia, they boasted.

“We know what this match means. We know what it takes to beat Nigeria,” Desiree Ellis, their Head Coach, stated.

After a couple of misses by the Super Falcons as the match unfolded, the Super Falcons eventually went into the lead via Rasheedat Ajibade’s well-taken penalty kick in the first half. The Banyana Banyana refused to yield as they fought with all their might. They equalized through Linda Motlhalo in the second half from the spot, also. But, the Super Falcons had a shocker on their sleeves—just as the seven minutes additional time signalled by the fourth official was almost up, Michelle Alozie’s lofty ball into the opponents box evaded everyone; Deborah Abiodun and Chinwendu Ihezuo wrong-footed the South Africa’s goalkeeper as the ball went untouched into the net for the match winning goal.

The final hurdle was now in sight; the host Morocco stood ready to tango with the Super Falcons. It was a chance for revenge and a chance to shine for the Super Falcons.

The stage was set for the final; the moment of truth had arrived. The Super Falcons stood prepared, their hearts ablaze with determination, as they readied to lock horns with the Atlas Lionesses in a battle for the coveted trophy. The air was electric, the stakes were high, and the Super Falcons knew it was now or never. Would they soar to victory or falter beneath the weight of expectations?

As they took to the pitch, the reality of the final dawned on them. The hosts Morocco towered in confidence, cheered by the effervescent and vociferous mammoth crowd, the Atlas Lionesses’ roar echoed through the stadium like a tempest. The Super Falcons realised they had to dig deep to summon every ounce of strength to overcome the challenge before them. The question hung in the air—would they triumph or succumb to the pressure? The final was about to unfold, and the climax was just moments away.

It turned out to be the worst possible start for the Falcons as the Lionesses raced into a two-goal lead within twenty-four minutes of the explosive encounter.

Shockwaves swept across Nigeria like a raging tornado, as Atlas Lionesses’ impending victory sparked wild jubilation among their supporters. Nigerians were left reeling in confusion and disappointment.

But as Nigerians doubted, the Super Falcons believed. They flipped the script, activated the comeback mode, and unleashed a breathtaking display of football prowess that only a falcon can demonstrate, leaving all in awe. The Super Falcons roared back to life.

The maverick Esther Okoronkwo set the tone for the comeback as she coolly converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute.

Seven minutes later, the ubiquitous forward wove her magic, danced her way into the opponent’s vital area before placing a delightful pass for Folashade Ijamilusi to blast home for the equalizer. The goal sparked a frenzy of cheers and celebration among Nigerians at the Stade Olympique de Rabat and across the globe.

Meanwhile, the hosts’ supporters, who had been jubilant all through the first half, were stunned to deafening silence. Panic raged like wildfire across the stadium, while the sparse Nigerian contingent revelled in joy.

The comeback was complete in the 88th minute when substitute Jennifer Echegini jabbed in Esther Okoronkwo’s free-kick, to send Nigerians all over the world into raptures.

As the final whistle sounded, signalling the Super Falcons’ triumph, jubilation erupted across Nigeria. The team’s success triggered a wave of intense excitement. Nigerians voiced their support for the Super Falcons.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will go down as a remarkable demonstration of the team’s unyielding spirit and artistry, leaving an indelible mark on the continent’s football landscape. The Super Falcons are indeed super again, and their name is etched in the history of African football greatness.