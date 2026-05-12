The ancient hidden history between amen, amun and isee (1)

For centuries, Christianity introduced by European missionaries reshaped the spiritual landscape of Africa. Among the many imported religious expressions that became normalized in African worship is the word “Amen,” commonly spoken at the end of prayers. Today, millions of African Christians utter the word without questioning its historical roots, linguistic origin, or ideological implications. Yet, historical inquiry reveals that “Amen” was not originally a Christian word. Its journey predates Christianity and even reaches beyond Hebrew liturgy into the ancient civilizations of Egypt and the Near East. This raises an important cultural question for the Igbo people: why should Africans abandon indigenous sacred expressions such as “ISEE” in favor of a foreign religious formula whose origins are deeply contested?

The word “Amen” has traditionally been interpreted in Judaism and Christianity as meaning “so be it,” “surely,” or “it is true.” Biblical scholars trace it to the Hebrew root amen, derived from the Semitic verb aman, meaning “to confirm,” “to support,” or “to be faithful.” The Anchor Bible Dictionary explains that in Hebrew worship the word functioned as a communal affirmation to prayers and declarations. In the Old Testament, the Israelites frequently responded “Amen” after blessings or covenants as a sign of agreement. Thus, from a strictly Semitic linguistic perspective, “Amen” existed before Christianity and was inherited by the early Church from Jewish worship traditions.

The word “Amen” did not begin with Christianity. Long before the emergence of Christianity, and even before the consolidation of Judaism into its later textual forms, sacred utterances in the ancient Near East were often concluded with formulaic affirmations that sealed speech spiritually and socially. The Hebrew word amen derives from the Semitic root ‘mn, meaning firmness, certainty, trustworthiness, or truth. In the Hebrew Bible, “Amen” does not originally mean “the end of prayer”; rather, it means “so it is,” “let it be established,” or “this is true.” Scholars such as Gerhard von Rad and Joachim Jeremias argued that “Amen” functioned primarily as a covenantal confirmation of truth before it became a liturgical formula. In ancient Israelite assemblies, people said “Amen” after blessings, curses, or oaths to indicate communal participation in sacred truth. Thus, the word originally belonged to the metaphysics of affirmation rather than merely the mechanics of prayer.

However, many historians and African-centered scholars argue that the story does not end there. Long before the rise of Judaism and Christianity, ancient Egypt had a supreme deity known as Amun, also spelled Amen, Amon, or Ammon. Amun was one of the most powerful gods in the Egyptian pantheon, particularly during the New Kingdom period. He was worshipped as “the hidden one,” a mysterious divine force associated with kingship, creation, and cosmic power. Egyptologist E. A. Wallis Budge, in his writings on Egyptian religion, described Amun as a transcendent deity whose worship spread widely across Northeast Africa and parts of the ancient Near East. The temples of Amun at Karnak became among the greatest religious centers of the ancient world. Greek historian Herodotus also wrote extensively about Egyptian spirituality and acknowledged Egypt as one of the earliest sources of religious knowledge that later influenced surrounding civilizations. Scholars such as Cheikh Anta Diop argued that many religious ideas later found in Judaism, Christianity, and Greco-Roman traditions had strong African antecedents rooted in ancient Egypt. Diop maintained that Egypt served as a civilizational and spiritual fountainhead for much of the ancient world.

This perspective has led some Afrocentric writers to argue that the liturgical use of “Amen” may have connections to the Egyptian deity Amun. They contend that as Semitic peoples interacted with Egypt over centuries, certain religious expressions and symbols migrated into Hebrew consciousness. Although mainstream linguists reject a direct derivation of the Hebrew “Amen” from the Egyptian god Amun, the phonetic similarity and historical contact between Egypt and ancient Israel continue to fuel scholarly and cultural debates.

One of the controversial figures who expanded this interpretation was Malachi York. In his book The Science of Creation, York claimed that “Amen” referred not merely to a verbal affirmation but to a spiritual entity associated with ancient Egyptian mystical systems. According to York, the invocation of “Amen” unconsciously channels an ancient deity whose worship survived through religious transformation. While many mainstream historians dispute York’s conclusions and question his methodology, his writings became influential among certain Afrocentric and esoteric circles seeking to challenge Eurocentric interpretations of religion and history.

Every prayer ends in Amen. Before we proceed, it is imperative to emphasize here however that following the ancient history as it was, about 10.000 years ago, there was the ritual of Amun- Ra in Karnak, which is the present day Egypt. The priests of Amun, called Kahunaat, would go into the temple of Amun, take good bath in the holy water, shave all the hair off their bodies, and don themselves with a plain white seamless garment. Then they go around a large granite Dub “Black Scarab Beetle”, symbol of health, vitality and luck, dedicated by Amenophis III to the sun deity Atum – khepri, who was represented in the form of a scarab, which they would touch or kiss and walk around the building seven times. After which, they would go off and give praise to the deity Amun – Ra, a deity acknowledged by the Jews, as Amin or Amen as is mentioned in the Old Testament 22 times, it is also mentioned as Amiyn 15 times in the Koran. In all sincerity, prayers are ended in the name of this sun deity Amin, and it is solely acknowledged by some scholars that Amin or Amen is the all seeing eye of Ra the symbol of the sun and the Star of David and that of Bethlehem.

Beyond Egypt, ancient Assyrian and Hebrew civilizations also contributed to the transmission of sacred formulas across cultures. The Assyrians, Babylonians, Hebrews, and Egyptians interacted through war, trade, migration, and imperial conquest. Ideas moved across borders. Religious words evolved. Deities changed names. Ritual practices merged. Historian Will Durant observed in The Story of Civilization that religions are rarely isolated creations; rather, they absorb customs and symbols from older neighboring cultures. Thus, Christianity itself emerged within a web of ancient religious traditions stretching across Africa and Asia.

The adoption of Christianity in Igboland during colonialism brought not only a new faith but also a new psychological orientation. European missionaries often portrayed African spirituality as primitive or demonic while elevating foreign expressions as sacred and civilized. Consequently, indigenous Igbo spiritual vocabulary was gradually abandoned. Yet the Igbo people already possessed rich metaphysical systems and sacred affirmations long before missionary contact. One of such indigenous expressions is “ISEE.” In Igbo cosmology, “ISEE” functions as a powerful seal of affirmation, agreement, and spiritual conclusion. It carries the same practical purpose as “Amen” in prayer. When an elder pours libation or offers supplication to Chukwu, the community responds “ISEE!” to signify collective consent and spiritual alignment. Unlike “Amen,” “ISEE” emerges organically from the Igbo worldview and linguistic heritage.

The philosopher John Mbiti famously stated, “Africans are notoriously religious.” Mbiti argued that African spirituality permeates language, culture, governance, morality, and communal identity. Therefore, replacing indigenous sacred expressions with foreign liturgical formulas can gradually weaken cultural consciousness and spiritual self-definition. Similarly, Nigerian scholar Chinua Achebe lamented how colonialism destabilized African identity by convincing Africans to distrust their own traditions. In Things Fall Apart, Achebe illustrated how imported religion disrupted indigenous structures of meaning and communal coherence. The abandonment of expressions like “ISEE” for “Amen” symbolizes a broader cultural displacement that many African intellectuals continue to critique.

The implications for Igbo culture are profound. Language carries memory, worldview, and identity. Every sacred word embodies a philosophy. When a people lose their spiritual vocabulary, they risk losing part of their historical consciousness. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the Kenyan writer and decolonial theorist, argued in Decolonising the Mind that language is a carrier of culture and collective memory. To abandon indigenous expressions entirely is to unconsciously internalize cultural inferiority.