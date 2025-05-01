From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As Nigeria workers celebrate the 2025 Workers’ Day, the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has applauded President Bola Tinubu administration for the establishment of the Textile and Garment Development Board.

This was contained in a joint statement by Peters Godonu and Ali Baba, President and General Secretary of the union, respectively, in Kaduna. The union noted that Tinubu’s administration was walking the talk in re-industrialising the country and reviving the labour-intensive textile and garment industry.

The 149th meeting of the Federal Government’s National Executive Council (NEC) took place yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The vice president said: “The goal is not just regulation. It is a revival. This is our opportunity to re-industrialise, to empower communities, and to restore pride in local production”.

The Council, among other progressive resolutions, reportedly approved the proposal for the establishment of the Textile and Garment Development Board as the regulatory body for the cotton, textile and garment sector of Nigeria.

“According to the statement by the State House, the board, when set up, would be domiciled in the Presidency, private sector-driven, with representation of the relevant public sector stakeholders and funded from the Textile Import Levy being collected by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“It will have governors representing the six geo-political zones, with the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, Budget and Economic Planning and Industry, Trade and Investment as members. The union acknowledges and welcomes this bold step by the Federal Government as a clear demonstration of its commitment to reviving Nigeria’s textile industry, which has suffered years of neglect and decline.

“It underscores the government’s recognition of the sector’s critical role in job creation, industrial growth, and national economic development.”

The textile workers, however, hoped that the board would help to ensure regular upgrading of the textile value chains, improve labour productivity, maximise value-addition, and formulate strategies and programmes that would reposition Nigeria’s textile sector for global competitiveness.

“On this occasion of May Day 2025, the union reaffirms its commitment to improving in core areas of our activities namely; collective bargaining, union organisation, membership drive, national solidarity, campaign and advocacy, workers’ education, health and safety, gender, defence of workers’ rights, publication and documentation and social security for members.

“We pledge our commitment to improvement in wages and general working conditions of our members. We shall intensify our unionisation effort and expand our activities in areas of capacity building, conflict resolution and national and international solidarity. We shall strengthen our campaign for improved productivity and at the same time, maintain zero tolerance to exploitation and violation of workers’ rights.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) marks this year’s May Day under the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space amid Economic Hardship.’ As an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), we also belong to the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

“The ITUC-Africa enjoins us to use the occasion of this year’s May Day to advocate national industrialisation policies that prioritise job creation, fair wages, and social protection within the context of the theme, ‘Industrialisation, Trade, and Decent Work for Social Justice.’ The theme highlights the urgent need to harness industrialisation and trade as transformative forces to generate decent employment, foster sustainable economic growth, and promote equity and dignity for African workers.

“Our union will continue to intensify the campaign and advocacy for the resuscitation of the textile industry in particular and re-industrialisation,” the statement read.