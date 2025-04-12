From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ogbe Oba community in Delta State faces tension after Zubby Jacob Ike, accused of homosexuality, disappeared.

In August 2024, Ike vanished following allegations of immoral acts, with youths declaring him wanted.

Community leader Philip Osamor urged residents to embrace peace, tolerance, and harmony. He described the incident as unfortunate and encouraged unity to resolve the conflict.

Osamor advised youths to shun violence and immoral behaviours. “Stay away from violence, immoral acts and behaviors that are prohibited in our society,” he said. He urged them to focus on productive activities instead.

He also promoted his ICT and skills acquisition centre for self-development. “Always imbibe the spirit of discipline and tolerance, and ensure you participate in developing yourselves daily,” he said, encouraging youths to build their skills.