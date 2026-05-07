Teni blames social media for dip in quality of Nigerian music output

Afrobeats star, Teni has weighed in on ongoing conversations suggesting a dip in the quality of Nigerian music, blaming it artistes’ obsession with social media.

She made her stance known in an interview with Osi Suave on Beat 99.9FM.

Osi observed that the qualify of music should be improving as artistes now have access to better recording equipment and marketing tools but the reverse appears to be the case.

He said, “There has been this conversation that has been going around for a while now that says we are living in one of the worst eras of Nigerian music because it seems like the quality of music has dropped when you look at maybe 20 years ago when you had the Plantashun Boiz, Sound Sultan, P Square, and others and you look at the quality of music, lyrically and now when people have better access to recording equipments, marketing tools, and budget.

“It seems like everybody is stuck in a loop in a way, and all the songs that come out sound the same, and artistes are not pushing themselves as much as they should.”

Reacting, Teni said many music artistes have shifted attention to catching cruise on social media instead of focusing on their craft.

The Case crooner blamed the trend on a needless chase for social media validation.

“It’s simple, we gave away artiste development for clout. Simple,” she replied curtly.