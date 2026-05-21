Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi expecting first child

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian actress and fashion icon Temi Otedola and singer-entrepreneur Mr Eazi have revealed their anticipation of their first child together in a poignant Instagram post that has elicited extensive emotions online.

The couple made this known with a biblical caption that read:“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart 🪽”

The update has sparked congratulatory replies from fans, colleagues, and public figures, with many congratulating the couple’s most recent achievement.

Temi, an actress and fashion influencer, has established a successful career in film and digital media while simultaneously becoming a well-known style personality online.

She is the daughter of businessman Femi Otedola, yet she has established her own identity in the entertainment and creative industries.

Mr Eazi, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, is one of Afrobeats’ most recognisable global voices.

Beyond music, he is also known for founding emPawa Africa, a platform aimed at supporting emerging African talent.

The couple, who have been publicly linked for several years, confirmed their engagement in 2022, further cementing their relationship in the public eye.