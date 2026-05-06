Ted Turner: CNN founder dies aged 87

By Lawrence Agbo

Ted Turner, the legendary media entrepreneur who transformed global television journalism by founding CNN, has died at the age of 87.

His death was confirmed on Wednesday by Turner Enterprises, which said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by members of his family.

In a statement, the company described Turner as a man remembered for his fearless approach, sharp humour, and deep loyalty to those close to him.

“On behalf of the Turner family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of philanthropist, environmentalist and cable pioneer Ted Turner, who died peacefully today at age 87, surrounded by his family,” the statement reads.

The family said he had a remarkable ability to connect with people, often disarming them with his warmth and simplicity despite his global fame and enormous success.

They recalled that even when addressed formally as “Mr Turner,” he would usually respond by saying, “Call me Ted.”

“He charmed people he met with his warmth and general lack of conceit, despite his many successes and celebrity — an attribute made apparent in his response to anyone who addressed him as ‘Mr Turner’ — he’d always reply, ‘Call me Ted!’”

Turner began his business journey in his twenties after taking over his late father’s billboard company, eventually transforming it into a vast media empire.

Other News Ted Turner (1938-2026)

Ted Turner biggst breakthrough came in June 1980 when he launched CNN, the world’s first 24-hour television news network, changing the way audiences consumed information by introducing continuous live news coverage.

The innovation reshaped modern journalism and established Turner as one of the most influential figures in global broadcasting.

Known for his outspoken nature, he earned the nickname “The Mouth of the South,” a reflection of both his Southern roots and bold public personality.

Outside media, Turner was also widely recognised for his philanthropy and environmental activism. He founded the United Nations Foundation and remained active in humanitarian causes for decades.

In 2018, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder.

Reacting to his passing, Mark Thompson described him as an adventurous and fearless leader whose vision built the foundation of modern television journalism.

He said Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, would always remain the enduring spirit of CNN and a towering figure whose legacy shaped generations of journalists.

Turner is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His family said a private funeral service would be held, while details of a public memorial would be announced later.