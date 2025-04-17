From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba State Council, has presented security man of the year award to the State Governor Agbu Kefas, in recognition of his fruitful efforts in reviving security of lives and property in the State.

The award presentation held in Jalingo, the state capital, at the grand finale of the NUJ Press Week celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, the state chairman of NUJ, Mr Eliud Jen, noted that the awards were carefully chosen base on concrete evidence of performance in various categories and meant to spur the awardees to do more.

The union also presented the philanthropist award of the year to Chief David Sabo Kente, representative man of the year to Alhaji Yakubu Jafari Chiroma, member representing Bali/Gassol Federal constituency.

Others who were awarded for outstanding performance are Dr Aisha Adamu, the CMD of Federal Medical Centre Jalingo, Hon. Aminu Hassan, ALGON chairman in the State, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, former Speaker of Taraba State and Professor Sunday Bako, Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University Jalingo.

The state Commissioner of women affairs and Child Development Mrs Mary Sinjen, Commandant 6 Brigade Jalingo Gen. Kinsley Uwa, and several others were also given recognition as friends of the Press.

The State Council of the NUJ also unveiled the legacy Magazine of the Union titled The New Vision Magazine, at the occasion.

The National President of the NUJ Alhassan Yahaya noted at the occasion that the work of journalism is enormous and least rewarding.

He commended the State Council for organising a befitting Press Week and urged the State Governor and others to continue to support journalists as they carry out the precarious responsibility vested on them.

The union is celebrating the Press Week for the first time in almost ten years.