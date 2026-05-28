From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerian children to take ownership of their futures as the nation marks Children’s Day.

In a message issued to coincide with this year’s theme, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” Mrs. Tinubu said the groundwork for a better tomorrow must begin today.

She described children not only as “leaders of tomorrow” but as active participants shaping the present.

“The future you desire is shaped by the choices you make now,” the First Lady said, encouraging young Nigerians to act “in a responsible and purposeful manner.”

She advised children to stay focused, make wise decisions and use their time productively, stressing that character, discipline and a commitment to learning — not destructive or unrealistic paths — will build a brighter tomorrow.

She highlighted inclusion as central to this year’s observance, underscoring the government’s emphasis on ensuring every child can access opportunities that allow them to contribute to national development.