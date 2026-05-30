Take ownership of our achievements, Mbah tells Enugu people

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has enjoined the people of the state to take ownership of his administration’s achievements in the last three years, noting that change endures when citizens ensure the consolidation of every progress made.

Highlighting projects and progress made under the “Tomorrow is Here” philosophy of his administration since 2023, Mbah said his achievements could not be understood simply as a collection of projects.

He explained that the government was “rebuilding the operating system of this state and a different future is being constructed layer by layer – economically, culturally, and institutionally.”

Mbah, who spoke at a thanksgiving Mass held at Government House Chapel in Enugu to mark the third anniversary of his administration, noted that it would amount to a lost opportunity should the state revert to its socioeconomic conditions before the current administration.

He said, “Imagine waking up tomorrow and finding yourself back in the Enugu of three years ago. The roads are broken again. Gridlock clutters the junctions. Mondays fall silent under sit-at-home orders. Shops close. Businesses retreat indoors. Public transport becomes stressful and exhausting again. Schools drift further behind the modern world. Healthcare centres struggle to meet basic needs. Hotel Presidential slips back into decay. Rural communities remain cut off by weak infrastructure and poor connectivity.

“The tech hubs are gone; the innovation ecosystem disappears before it fully matures; investment dries up; national attention moves elsewhere; international partnerships fade; and the state begins losing confidence in itself again; slowly, quietly, expectations begin shrinking again. How would that feel?”

As the 2027 general election draws closer, he warned against complacency among the electorate, reminding them that they had the power to fight for or squander the progress made, with each choice having far-reaching consequences for the future.

“History is full of people who reached this stage, relaxed too early, and stopped thinking like underdogs. Momentum made them comfortable. Success softened their discipline. They mistook winning a battle for winning the war.

“We cannot afford that mistake. Forces that threaten serious progress never disappear: political brinkmanship, short-term thinking, financial pressures, geopolitical instability, as well as people more interested in noise, ego, and personal advancement than long-term results.

“So, let us gather around what we have begun building here carefully. Let us protect it, strengthen it, campaign for it, bring more people into the fold, and help them understand why this moment matters,” he charged the people.