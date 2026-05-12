Survivors recount Plateau violence, displacement

From Chukwuma Umeorah

Victims and community members affected by recurring violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt have raised fresh concerns over continued killings, displacement and insecurity in Plateau State, warning that several communities remain under threat despite repeated calls for intervention.

The concerns were raised during a town hall convened by News Central in Jos, where survivors, community representatives, academics, security officials and civil society groups examined the persistence of violence across the region.

Victims shared accounts of attacks on their communities and the impact on families displaced by the violence. Garba Maikyau said some affected communities remained under the control of attackers, stating that “our people have been in captivity for over a month”. Bulus Makadas spoke on the experiences of women affected by the attacks, saying some survivors returned pregnant and were later abandoned by their families.

Another victim and community member, David Mutem, recounted losing more than 20 people, including his wife, during an attack. He said he was unable to bury her because of continued insecurity in the area. “I am over 100 years old; I have nowhere to go,” he said.

Participants at the Town Hall also linked the prolonged violence to broader governance and institutional challenges.

Luka Panpe, a lecturer at Plateau State Polytechnic, described the crisis as heavily politicised and said governments that fail to protect lives and property fall short of their primary responsibility. Doris Magaji, who works with survivors and affected communities, said there was still denial in some official responses to the crisis despite repeated attacks and displacement.

Providing historical context, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam said the Plateau crisis was rooted in longstanding historical and structural issues, adding that weak governance over time had contributed to its persistence.

Representatives of non-governmental and socio-cultural organisations also highlighted challenges in delivering humanitarian assistance and support to displaced communities. These security concerns formed part of the discussions, with Brigadier General Muhammed Sule addressing operational difficulties faced by security agencies responding to attacks in affected areas.