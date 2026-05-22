Surulere APC primary peaceful, transparent – Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has praised the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primary election in Surulere Constituency I, describing the exercise as peaceful, transparent and well organised.

Gbajabiamila spoke after casting his vote at Ward G2, Adeniran Ogunsanya Ward 5, located inside Alaka Housing Estate, Surulere, Lagos, where party members participated in the keenly watched primary contest.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said he was pleased with the orderly conduct of party members and the calm atmosphere surrounding the exercise.

“You know, this is my ward, Ward G2, and I have been voting here for as long as I have been in politics. Anytime I come out to vote, whatever the election, I am always happy when I see a peaceful, fair, credible and orderly process. That is exactly what I have seen today,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also commended the turnout, noting that participation was impressive for an internal party election.

“The turnout, considering that this is a primary election, has been very impressive. People have conducted themselves peacefully and orderly. The election has been free and transparent, and I am happy to see that. I congratulate the people of Ward G2,” he added.

He said reports reaching him from other polling points suggested a similar atmosphere across Surulere Constituency I.

“From what I am hearing and the feedback I am getting, it appears to be the same across the board,” he stated.

Speaking at the venue, Chairman of the Leaders Forum in Ward G2, Ekundayo Decker, described the primary as a demonstration of internal democracy within the APC.

According to him, the exercise proceeded without violence, disruption or disagreement among party members.

“This is democracy in action. We saw strong participation and the voting process went smoothly. There was no fight, no crisis and no problem,” Decker said.

He urged contestants and their supporters to accept the eventual outcome of the contest and prioritise party unity.

“It is a political contest. Whoever wins should be supported. Those who lose should accept the result in good faith,” he said.

The Surulere Constituency I primary attracted significant attention within Lagos APC circles, largely because of the contest involving Gbajabiamila-backed aspirant, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, and incumbent lawmaker Desmond Elliott, who is seeking another term in the Lagos State House of Assembly.