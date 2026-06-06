Super Falcons edge Senegal in WAFCON warm-up

By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s Super Falcons began their preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 victory over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly played on Friday in Ikenne-Remo.

The defending African champions delivered a composed performance, taking control of the contest early and maintaining dominance for large periods of the game.

The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute when Nigeria was awarded a penalty after sustained pressure on the Senegalese defence. Experienced forward Asisat Oshoala calmly converted from the spot to mark her return to the national team with a goal, making her first appearance for the Super Falcons since the last WAFCON final.

The hosts continued to dictate proceedings and doubled their advantage 11 minutes later through Toni Payne, who finished off a well-crafted attacking move. Payne was also returning to the national team fold after her last appearance at the continental championship, and her contribution underlined the quality and experience available to head coach Justine Madugu.

Nigeria controlled possession and limited Senegal’s attacking opportunities throughout much of the encounter, but the visitors pulled a goal back in the 86th minute to set up a tense finish. However, the Super Falcons remained composed and successfully saw out the game to secure the win.

The match marked the first-ever meeting between Nigeria and Senegal’s senior women’s national teams and formed part of both countries’ preparations for the forthcoming WAFCON tournament in Morocco.

Both sides will meet again in a second friendly at the same venue on June 8 as they continue fine-tuning their squads ahead of the continental showpiece.

Madugu and his players will be aiming to build on the encouraging performance as the Super Falcons seek to defend their African crown in Morocco.