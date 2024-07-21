Sudden Death: Go for regular medical checkup –Medical expert

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A family Medicine Consultant and former State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Hyacith Emele , has advised persons above the age of 40 years to always go for a medical check-up to know the status of their heart conditions.

Dr Emele gave this advice as the guest speaker at the TOWN AND GOWN annual conversation series held on Wednesday,17 July, in Owerri, the Imo state city, to celebrate the 54 birthday of Prof Kingsley Onyebuchi Nworgu, Head of Department, Advertising, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies of the Imo state University.

Speaking on the topic: Causes and Remedies for Sudden Deaths, the medical expert noted that sudden death among men and women was responsible for one-fifth of all deaths, attributing the major cause to cardiac arrest.

He, however, linked non-cardiac cases to neurological conditions which affect the nervous system.

According to Dr. Emele, Department of Health Services of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, the major causes of sudden death are corollary heart disease.

, congestive heart failure, intake of hard drugs, uncontrolled high blood pressure which usually causes stroke, incessant asthmatic attacks and epileptic conditions without adequate medical interventions.

Therefore, to reduce the risk factor of sudden death, he said, those above 40 years should stop excessive use of tobacco, avoid saturated fats, check their cholesterol levels, blood pressure regular screening and check up as well as regular exercise.