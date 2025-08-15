…inaugurates committee

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government has commenced the moves to avert further industrial breakdown in the healthcare sector as witnessed recently due to renumeration and other welfare related issues.

Alaba Balogun, Head, Information & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement, indicated that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, on Friday, inaugurated a committee on collective bargaining for the health sector, thus signaling the official commencement of negotiations with major health sector unions, in line with Articles 1 and 2 of the Guidelines on Collective Bargaining Agreement Machinery.

He said the negotiation committee comprises Minister of Labour & Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako; officials from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Budget Office of the Federation amongst others.

He also noted that the negotiations will involve structured engagements with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), among others, focusing on remuneration, working conditions, professional development, and welfare of health workers.

Alaba said the Minister of Health had noted the effort of government that was geared at building a fair and sustainable framework for the health sector’s workforce.

“The inauguration of this Committee is a milestone towards building a fair and sustainable framework for our health workforce. Health workers are central to our mission of delivering quality healthcare, and it is our duty to ensure that their needs are addressed with sincerity, transparency, and mutual respect,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of Labour & Employment, said the collective bargaining is a proven pathway to industrial peace and sectoral stability, adding that through the process, a common ground would be found that ensures the welfare of the health workers while protecting the public’s access to uninterrupted, quality healthcare.

On his side, Dr. Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, said, “this is a critical step in our broader health sector reform agenda. By listening to the voices of our health professionals, we are not just negotiating terms. We are shaping the future of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

He called on all parties to engage in the negotiations with good faith, a spirit of compromise, and a shared dedication to advancing the health and well-being of Nigerians.