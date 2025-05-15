From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Licensed Electrical Contractors Association and Trading of Nigeria (LECAN) has urged the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to stop exploiting customers and adhere to the Electricity Act 2013.

Speaking at a protest in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday, May 15, LECAN’s Michael Adebayo accused IBEDC workers of overstepping their roles, which are clearly defined alongside those of electrical contractors and consumers.

Adebayo noted several issues. “As ordinary residents, we are now at the mercy of IBEDC workers to get an electricity meter, who should only be responsible for connection to the national grid,” he said.

He claimed IBEDC workers impose harsh conditions, making account generation difficult to exploit customers. New accounts often carry a minimum debt of ₦100,000 before grid connection, which is transferred to prepaid meters, forcing customers to pay for unrendered services.

He further noted that customers with faulty IBEDC-supplied meters face undue hardship. “When a meter develops a fault, instead of replacing such meters, customers are forced to pay for another one or be placed on direct or fraudulent estimated billing, thereby turning these customers into perpetual debtors,” Adebayo said. Some affected customers joined the protest.

LECAN also criticised IBEDC for withholding cards submitted for meter upgrades and declared the Band A system fraudulent. Adebayo challenged IBEDC workers’ involvement in tasks reserved for electrical contractors, such as transformer repairs, alleging that some installed transformers remain unpowered due to inadequate “PR” payments.

“We demand that IBEDC workers stop unnecessary exploitation of innocent customers, inflicting hardship during this economic downturn,” Adebayo stated. He called for IBEDC to stop imposing unserviced debts, adhere to the Electricity Act, and supply meters to customers who paid in 2015 and 2016.

IBEDC’s spokesperson, Kikelomo Owoeye, refuted claims of billing before connection. “Customers are not billed before connection. However, instances where electricity is used during building construction may result in billing after the customer consents to connection through the submitted form,” she said. She noted resolution channels exist for such cases.

On metering, Owoeye said IBEDC continues to meter customers with verified payments, urging those with genuine documentation to come forward. She mentioned investigations into fraudulent attempts to use single receipts for multiple meters. Faulty meters are replaced if due to manufacturing defects, but customers bear replacement costs for misuse. During replacements, billing follows NERC-approved capping to maintain supply.