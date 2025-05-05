From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in the power and energy generation and distribution sector from Nigeria and other African countries have emphasised the urgent need for Nigeria to explore ways to transition to renewable energy sources.

The call was made at the First National Legislative Conference and Expo on Renewable Energy organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the auspices of its Parliamentary Development Programme (PDP) at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos on Monday.

Those who spoke besides Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, included First deputy speaker, Ghanaian Parliament, Prof. Benard Afliator who represented the Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin; UNDP Resident Representative, Mrs Elsie Attafuah; executive director, INCLUDE Knowledge Platform, Anika Altaf; chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; Abia state commissioner for Power and Utilities, Engr Ikechukwu Monday; Special Adviser to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state on Energy, Oil and Gas, Chief Kingsley Nnaji; consultant to Osun state governor, Senator Nurudeen Adeleke on Climate change, Prof. Chinwe Ogbuagu, and, several others.

A statement made available to journalists in Awka by Ogene’s media office stated that Mrs Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP representative at the conference, lamented that Nigeria was losing over N2billion annually due to lack of steady power supply saying that agricultural produce such as yam, and, fruits, vegetables were being wasted as a result of poor power supply.

She stated that the situation also has created lack of job opportunities as according to her, following her organisation’s intervention in the sad situation by providing farmer with power generating facilities in some affected states in the Northern part of the gesture increased the number of farmers and their gains.

In her own remarks , the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform boss stated that over 600 million Africans do not have access to power at all, and, commended the House of Representatives Renewable Energy Committee for championing the crusade for the Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy sources.

The Abia, Enugu, and Osun state government representative in their separate speeches underscored the importance of Nigeria exploring ways to improve and create sustainable power and energy supply.

Encouraged by the commendations from the various stakeholders for organising the conference, Speaker of the House of Representatives said his administration prioritised the need for the country to transition to renewable energy because it has become been embraced globally.

Speaker Abbas said Nigeria is committed to global energy reform, as demonstrated in the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, which prioritises energy reform.

He said the conference marks a crucial step for the House of Representatives to engage in the global response to a critical challenge.

“We recognise that Nigeria and the global community must embrace a transformative shift toward sustainable energy systems. This change is vital not just for economic growth and energy security but also for enhancing environmental resilience and ensuring equity for future generations. In line with this commitment, the 10th House of Representatives made the important decision to establish a standing Committee on Renewable Energy.

” It is no longer a niche concern but a cornerstone of global development policy. In 2024, renewable energy additions reached five hundred eighty-five gigawatts, accounting for over ninety-two per cent of new power generation capacity worldwide. The total installed capacity for renewable energy now exceeds four thousand four hundred forty-eight gigawatts, marking a fifteen per cent year-on-year increase.

“This expansion, led by solar and wind technologies, underscores their cost-effectiveness and scalability.

“Financial flows toward clean energy reinforce this trend. In 2023, of the estimated global energy investment of 2.8 trillion dollars, 1.7 trillion was committed to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and electric mobility. This shift in capital allocation signifies a structural reorientation of the global energy economy, where more sustainable alternatives are increasingly displacing fossil fuels.

“For Nigeria, a country that relies heavily on fossil fuel exports for its earnings, this transition presents both challenges and opportunities. As the global market shifts toward cleaner energy, countries like Nigeria will have no choice but to diversify their economy to maintain their financial stability while seeking investments in renewable energy sources to align with global trends.

He said the transition to renewable energy is not just an economic necessity but holds substantial implications for national policy agendas.

“ Renewable energy has become central to initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth, climate adaptation, and industrial innovation. Countries that have embraced this change have decreased their vulnerability to global fuel price fluctuations, improved energy access, and positioned themselves as leaders in the low-carbon economy.

“Robust legislation and oversight are vital in supporting these national achievements. On the continental stage, Nigeria has assumed a leadership role. Through our participation in the Mission 300 Initiative with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, we are working to provide electricity to three hundred million Africans by 2030.

“While progress has been made, the road ahead requires sustained effort. The success of this transition depends on coherent actions across all institutions. Legislators must establish sound legal foundations. The executive must implement with integrity and urgency. The private sector must invest in innovation and scale. Civil society must foster awareness, inclusion and accountability. This conference, therefore, provides an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment”, the Reps Speak emphasised further.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Ogene in his speech stated that his committee was compelled to organise the conference so help the country transit from relying on fossil fuels to renewable energy to accelerate industrial growth and create employment opportunities.