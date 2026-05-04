Depending on who and who are involved in the two-way communication, “sssh, hang on in there” is akin to saying, “shut up and stay there.” If God called you. If God said it. Damn everybody and everything not aligned to that call, to that word.

Despise the contrary tide and fear not faithless wet blankets. Ignore inclement weather and think of the divine possibilities that all human impossibilities are. Walk always in the belief that The One who created you who is still The One who called you can do all good things. Above all, understand that seasons and times are days; not one day, not one moment; seasons and times are a process.

Shut up and stay there. Enjoy being the butt of all mockery and scorn. Let the taunts and jeers roar on. The truth is that the brains behind those empty, ungodly ventures know nothing.

They know not God. They know not what they are doing. They know not the glory predestinated to follow gloom and grief suffered by God’s elect. Sssh, hang on in there because bloom shall replace gloom.

Which report shall you rather act upon? If it is not God’s, then quit wondering why you neither are nor have what you say God promised you. He sent you angels upon angels, with everything you needed. Alas, you were not where you agreed and vowed you shall be.

And, why did you move; why did you leave the spot that God told you to stand? No, stop pointing the finger, it was not because man told you why you could not remain there. No, it was not because shifting reality made leaving more attractive to you. You left where divinity kept you simply because you did not believe.

That is what it is, unbelief. You are an unbeliever, pure and simple. No colouring it, no sugarcoating it. It is unbelief that deceives man to believe man or doubt or fear or negativity, instead of God.

Every day, man finds self at the crossroads. Almost always, they take the wrong turn. That is never because God did not speak: no, the Big Man who sits high up there always speaks. Man always goes south because he thinks God cannot do what He promised or is too slow.

Do not be that man. Never doubt God. Granted cumulonimbus and nimbostratus clouds are rearing or threatening to come down, believe and do not run once God says that it shall not rain. Even worse is to half-believe and half-unbelieve God.

Remember those three Hebrew boys who instead of bowing to a useless god chose to be flung into the fiery furnace. They believed that God shall save them. They also believed Him, even if He did not. Anticipatory belief is the real deal, that is the real faith.

The Bible is replete with other evergreen relatable examples that we should emulate. Daniel rather than forsake his Maker endured the deadly consequential punishment of a night out in the lions’ den. Four lepers put their lives on the line, trusting God not only to feed them but also to save them. In all three cases, as always, those who truly believed saw neither shame nor death.

Sssh, this entry is not about those I call believers in comfort. You believe God because everything is going great. You have a soft life. No, this is about the Job kind of believers.

It all looks gloomy. All hope is gone. Many voices are telling you sweet nothings that sound like the ideal way out. But, when you stay put because you know you heard God, that is belief; that is faith!

Faith is not convenience, it is not convenient. Faith is to believe God’s promise of sun when everything points to rain. That must be what Hebrews 10:39 is saying. “But we do not belong to those who shrink back and are destroyed, but to those who have faith and are saved.”

Specifically, after the Supreme Court of the land ruled on the chronic imbroglio of my political family, People’s Democratic Party, last Thursday, most Nigerians have concluded it is silly to seek the 2027 elections on our platform. That might be wisdom. Deserting the party at this time seems clearly a much cheaper and cleverer and easier way out. However, I, Michael BUSH, shall not accept to be that wise or cleverer, in this particular matter.

Let me for once be foolish. And, please permit me to glory in that foolishness, in peace. Mark 11:22-23: “And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God. For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.”

I believe that PDP has a 2027 governorship call in my home state of Akwa Ibom. I believe also that I am a huge part of that call. I want to see Lamentations 3:37 with my own eyes, I want to see that man (or those two men) who said, and it came to pass, when the Lord had not commanded it. Satan has oppressed my people for too long and I am not going to prolong that by four years just because of unbelief or impatience or both.

And, dear you, stop fretting. Let God be God. If He said it, He shall do it. Stop removing yourself from God’s will. Let His angels not come but find you absent.

My household and I are going nowhere. This confusion must favour us. God uses foolish things to confound the wisdom of the world. Pray now and receive the sense and patience and peace that only God can give.

God bless Nigeria!