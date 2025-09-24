From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) has extended its strike ultimatum to the Federal Government by two weeks.

The unions had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum over unpaid and disputed welfare allowances, warning of a possible nationwide strike if their demands were not addressed.

In a letter to union chapters across the country on Tuesday, SSANU President Muhammed Ibrahim said the extension followed a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Abel Enitan, on Friday, September 19, 2025.

“The leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU, arising from a meeting held on Monday, 22nd September, 2025, decided to keep you updated on the current status of our agitations forwarded for resolution to the Federal Government,” the letter read.

The unions explained that the government had constituted a joint consultative committee to review their demands, with representatives from the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment in attendance. However, the committee did not reach concrete resolutions, prompting the need for further discussions.

“In view of this, the JAC of NASU and SSANU has resolved to extend the ultimatum by an additional two weeks, effective today,” the letter added.

The unions warned that if the government fails to address their demands within the extended period, members will embark on a series of legitimate industrial actions.

Among the issues raised by the unions are the non-payment of outstanding allowances and the unjust disbursement of earned allowances to university staff.