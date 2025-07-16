The South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned that its members may embark on strike if the unfavourable allowances introduced for doctors by the Federal Government is not withdrawn.

The caucus, which comprised of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo states, said at a news conference addressed by its chairman, Dr. Adeshina Fasanu, in Osogbo, Sun State, stated that the recent circular issued by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) concerning doctors (increased) allowances is not in tandem with economic reality.

Fasanu, who is also the Osun State NMA Chairman, said the national leadership of NMA had given the Federal Government 21 days ultimatum to withdraw the circular.

He said the South West caucus aligns with national leadership of the NMA in demanding immediate correction of inconsequential adjustment in alignment with the 2001, 2009 and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

“Full payment of 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and comprehensive review of the fund to reflect current economic realities,” he said

Dr Olumuyiwa Alonge, Ondo NMA chairman, said the Federal Government did not consult them before announcing the allowances.

He said this was at a time medical doctors needed to be motivated as there was a serious shortage of doctors in the country, with a ratio of one doctor to 10,000 patients.

Dr Ifedayo Oreyemi, Ekiti State NMA chairman, said 2,000 doctors leave the country yearly, adding that if doctors’ welfare was not given adequate attention, they would continue to leave the country for greener pastures.

Dr. Luqman Ogunjimi, Ogun State NMA chairman, said the NWIC circular on doctor’s allowances would discourage doctors that were already overworked and underpaid, to want to remain and practice in the Nigerian health sector.

Dr. Happy Adedapo, Oyo State NMA chairman, said the government needed to be responsive to the plight of doctors, saying the allowance being introduced was insignificant against the rising inflation in the country.

The caucus, among their 18 demands, also ask for the implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance agreement, and implementation of the revised retirement age for medical and dental practitioners.

They said if the Federal Government failed to attend to their demands, the caucus would convene an emergency meeting to advise their members appropriately in concert with the national leadership of NMA