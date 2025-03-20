From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The South-South Alliance for Prosperity (SSAP) has endorsed the alignment of 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed ahead of the 2027 poll.

SSAP Chairman Ebok John, in a statement yesterday, said the collaboration would mark a significant turning point in Nigeria’s politics and embodies the hope for a transformative leadership change that is desperately needed in our nation.

According to him, the alliance will provide a glimmer of hope, signalling a departure from the status quo and a commitment to a new era of leadership that is responsive, accountable, and inclusive.

John said: “The South-South Alliance for Prosperity (SSAP) is pleased to announce its unequivocal support for the newly forged alliance between His Excellency Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, and Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant turning point in Nigeria’s politics and embodies the hope for a transformative leadership change that is desperately needed in our nation.

“As a coalition committed to fostering sustainable development and equitable governance in the South-South region and beyond, the SSAP recognises the merits of this alliance.

“Governor Bala Mohammed, a seasoned politician with a proven track record of effective governance, and Peter Obi, a visionary leader known for his commitment to fiscal responsibility and social justice, together represent a formidable force for progress.

“Their collaboration is not merely a political manoeuvre; it is a convergence of ideals that prioritises the welfare of the Nigerian populace above all else.

“The SSAP believes that the alignment of Governor Mohammed’s extensive administrative experience and Obi’s innovative approach to governance will catalyse the much-needed change in Nigeria.

“The nation finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with multifaceted challenges, including economic instability, insecurity, and a growing disillusionment among the citizenry.

“This alliance provides a glimmer of hope, signalling a departure from the status quo and a commitment to a new era of leadership that is responsive, accountable, and inclusive.

“The synergy between Governor Mohammed and Peter Obi is particularly significant in the context of Nigeria’s diverse political landscape. By uniting their efforts, they are setting a precedent for collaboration across party lines, demonstrating that the pursuit of national interest transcends partisan politics.”

He urged all stakeholders, including political actors, civil society organisations, and the electorate, “to rally behind this alliance. It is imperative that we collectively support initiatives that seek to elevate the quality of leadership in Nigeria.

“Moreover, this alliance resonates strongly with the aspirations of the Nigerian youth, who form a substantial segment of the electorate. Young Nigerians are increasingly seeking leaders who prioritise education, job creation, and technological advancement.

“The combined vision of Governor Mohammed and Peter Obi aligns with these aspirations, offering a roadmap for a future where opportunities abound for all Nigerians, irrespective of their background.

“The South-South Alliance for Prosperity wholeheartedly welcomes the alliance between Governor Bala Mohammed and Peter Obi. We believe that this partnership has the potential to reshape Nigeria’s political narrative and inspire a generation that is eager for change.

“As we move forward, it is crucial that we remain vigilant and engaged, holding our leaders accountable to the promises they make. The SSAP stands ready to support this alliance and work towards a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“The SSAP calls upon all Nigerians to embrace this moment of hope and possibility, as we collectively strive for a brighter future for our beloved nation.”