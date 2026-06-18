South East rejects Tinubu’s endorsement

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The African Democratic Congress, (ADC), South East Zone has distanced Ndi Igbo from the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term by three Igbo governors at an APC rally in Abakaliki.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ADC said the governors “neither speak for Ndi Igbo nor represent the collective aspirations” of the South East. The party called the endorsement “personal, irresponsible, self-serving, and disconnected from the harsh realities confronting millions of Nigerians.”

ADC National Vice Chairman for the South East, Sir Bon Unachukwu, said the move misrepresents the zone and “is a direct insult to suffering Nigerians” dealing with inflation, unemployment, insecurity, and a high cost of living since May 2023.

“No objective assessment of the performance of the Tinubu administration can justify such an endorsement,” Unachukwu said. “The endorsement of President Tinubu by these governors is an endorsement of failure. Ndi Igbo cannot endorse failure, and Nigerians cannot reward suffering with another term in office.”

The ADC also faulted the federal government’s record in the South East, citing incomplete road projects, limited federal appointments, and low economic investment compared to other regions. The party further raised concern over youth unemployment in the zone, accusing some leaders of prioritizing “political jamborees” over solutions.

The party said it rejects the endorsement in full and argued it does not reflect the mood of Nigerians demanding competent leadership, security, and economic recovery ahead of 2027.

“History has shown that no amount of political endorsements can override the will of the people. In 2027, Nigerians will make their choice based on performance, not propaganda,” the statement added.

The ADC positioned itself as an alternative based on “competence, accountability, inclusiveness, and economic prosperity” and urged Nigerians across ethnic and political lines to join the push for change.