Sonayon-James: My mission is a more prosperous Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, has reaffirmed her commitment to the development of the state and the welfare of its residents, pledging to work towards greater inclusiveness, prosperity and sustainable growth if elected.

Sonayon-James made the pledge during a grand reception organised in her honour at Kweme Kingdom in Badagry, her ancestral home, where traditional rulers, community leaders, party faithful, and residents gathered to celebrate her emergence as the APC deputy governorship candidate.

Speaking at the event, she expressed appreciation to the people of the Kweme Kingdom for the warm reception and support extended to her since her nomination by the ruling party.

She assured residents that she would remain a worthy ambassador of the kingdom while working closely with the APC governorship candidate to advance Lagos State’s development agenda.

“I remain committed to the progress of Lagos State and the welfare of its people. Together, we will build a more inclusive and prosperous state that benefits all residents,” she said.

The APC candidate also paid tribute to her late father and grandfather, describing them as sources of inspiration whose legacies of leadership, service and community development continue to guide her public service journey.

Earlier, the Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, HRM Oba Sejiro Olalekan James, described Sonayon-James as a distinguished daughter of the kingdom whose dedication to humanitarian causes and community development had earned her widespread respect and admiration.

The monarch noted that she had consistently empowered youths and women, supported vulnerable groups and contributed significantly to community development through various interventions. According to him, her nomination as deputy governorship candidate was a recognition of her integrity, commitment and track record of service to society.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj 2026, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, called for unity among APC members and stakeholders in Badagry, describing Sonayon-James’ emergence as a historic milestone for the division.

“This is history for our land. But history only matters when we remain united. There must be no division or faction. Badagry must speak with one voice. One Badagry, One APC, One Renewed Hope,” he said.

Layode commended the leadership of the APC for zoning the deputy governorship position to Badagry Federal Constituency, describing the decision as a reward for the loyalty and commitment of the people to the party.

He urged eligible residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that active political participation would be crucial to the party’s success in the 2027 elections.

“PVC remains our power. Every eligible Badagry resident must register because without a PVC, there is no voice in 2027,” he said.

The commissioner also called on residents to rally behind Sonayon-James, describing her candidacy as a collective opportunity for the people of Badagry.

“She is not just a candidate; she is our daughter. When one of us rises, all of us rise. Let us mobilise, canvass and deliver Badagry for the APC,” he added.

Responding, Sonayon-James thanked supporters for the overwhelming show of solidarity and pledged to champion the interests of women, youths and coastal communities if elected.

The event featured cultural displays, goodwill messages, prayers by traditional rulers and royal blessings for the APC candidate and the party’s ticket ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.