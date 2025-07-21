From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a capacity-strengthening initiative aimed at improving planning, monitoring, and evaluation (M&E) across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The two-day workshop brought together planning and M&E officers from various MDAs to enhance their technical skills in planning, documentation, monitoring, and reporting for effective service delivery.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, described proper planning as essential for the success of any policy or programme.

He said the training was timely, as it aligns with the state’s ongoing development of the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), State Development Plan (SDP), and the 2026 budget proposal.

“We deemed it necessary to build the capacity of our officers to strengthen data-driven planning and improve implementation outcomes. This effort is critical as we chart the future of development in Sokoto,” he said.[](https://tribuneonlineng.com/sokoto-govt-unicef-partner-on-medium-term-budget-framework-development/)

He commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his continued support and UNICEF for its long-standing commitment to improving development outcomes in the state.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, described M&E officers as the backbone of effective governance. He urged them to carry out their responsibilities diligently by ensuring accurate data collection, harmonisation, and presentation to guide policy decisions.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Home Affairs, Alhaji Usman Arzika Bodinga, commended the organisers, noting that the training would enhance evidence-based decision-making, stimulate economic growth, and improve service delivery.

The Chief of Monitoring and Evaluation at UNICEF Abuja, Mr. Wayne Bacale, outlined the objectives of the workshop and encouraged participants to engage actively and share their knowledge and experiences. He reaffirmed UNICEF’s readiness to continue supporting Sokoto in its development journey.

In their separate remarks, the Director of Planning at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, and the State Chairman of Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Bello Gwadabawa, stressed the importance of building the capacity of government officers for improved performance. They thanked the ministry and UNICEF for their continued support.

Also in attendance were top government functionaries, UNICEF officials, and the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto, Mr. Michael Juma, among others.