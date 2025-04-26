By Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The ongoing Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) vaccination campaign in Sokoto and Kebbi States has continued to record impressive turnout, but not without challenges, as a headmaster in Sokoto rejected a request to use his school as a vaccination center.

In Shagari and Tambuwal Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Sokoto State, the vaccination exercise is ongoing with strong community participation. At Government Day Secondary School, Shagari, 107 children were vaccinated, while over 100 pupils received the vaccine at Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School. In Tambuwal LGA, 240 children were vaccinated at Nassarawa Tudu and 175 at Nassarawa Rafi Primary School.

Tambuwal LGA alone has targeted 277,200 children for immunization against meningitis.

However, the headmaster of Horo Model Primary School in Shagari LGA, Malam Abubakar Umar, declined a request to allow his school to be used as a vaccination site. The Area Health Mobilization Officer, Nura Dandi Shagari, confirmed the incident, noting that he had contacted the immunization coordinator in Horo town and that efforts were underway to convene an emergency meeting to address the issue.

The Councillor representing Horo, when contacted, said he was unaware of the development but pledged to intervene to ensure the vaccination program proceeds without disruption.

Since the outbreak of meningitis in December 2024, UNICEF has led the emergency response, working alongside the World Health Organization (WHO) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), with funding support from the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision. Their intervention targets high-risk areas, including Tambuwal and Shagari LGAs.

UNICEF’s support has included vaccine supply, cold chain management, waste disposal, and extensive advocacy and social mobilization efforts.

Nuraddeen Abubakar, the Immunization Officer for Tambuwal LGA, confirmed the vaccination campaign’s success, attributing it to robust community engagement and effective advocacy. Apart from the issue at Horo Model Primary School, there have been no reported rejections from individuals or communities.

He expressed gratitude to UNICEF, the Sokoto State government, local authorities, and development partners for providing critical support in the form of vaccines, medicines, logistics, and manpower.

Abubakar also commended traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community influencers for mobilizing public support and ensuring high turnout across the 12 wards in the LGA.

The meningitis outbreak first struck Garin Alasan, a border community near Aleiro town in Kebbi State, before spreading to Barkeji, Sanyinna, and Jabo towns—all located near state borders.

According to health officials, the outbreak has been devastating: 198 cases were recorded, with eight deaths, 116 recoveries, five patients absconding, and four referrals to other healthcare facilities.

The Chairman of Shagari Local Government Council, Alhaji Maiwada Kajiji, applauded the immunization teams for conducting the exercise despite the harsh weather, noting that the intervention would significantly help contain the spread of the disease.

He also praised the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) for initiating the vaccination drive.

At several vaccination sites, turnout was so high that many teams exhausted their supplies before midday, according to Nura Shagari, the Area Health Enlightenment Officer.

Malam Saidu Mudi, Vice Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Shagari, described the students’ enthusiasm for the vaccine as remarkable, especially considering the scorching heat.

Mudi appealed to UNICEF to extend the vaccination period to ensure that all eligible children are reached.

Similarly, Huzaifa Umar Shagari, Deputy Headmaster of Shehu Shagari Memorial Primary School, noted strong parental support and high participation among pupils. With an enrollment of 379 students, he thanked UNICEF, the government, and other partners for making the immunization campaign possible.