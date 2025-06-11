By Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Two additional women have been confirmed dead as a result of the tragic explosion in Gwabro village, Tangaza Local Government ,Sokoto, increasing the number of casualties to eight. The two women succumbed to injuries they sustained during the blast, which occurred during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Garzali Raka, the Special Adviser on Security to the Tangaza Local Government Council, gave the update yesterday.

He noted that Gwabro village has been under the control of bandits for the last five years,“The specific location of the explosion, called Dorawa, is located only a few kilometers from the Lakurawa camp, which has become a centre for bandit activities in the area.”

Raka stated that before the incident on Sunday, multiple explosive devices had been discovered planted in the vicinity, but were destroyed due to the extreme heat before they could detonate.

Sokoto state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident.

The explosion, triggered by a locally manufactured improvised explosive device (IED), initially took six lives and left numerous others injured . The victims were reportedly traveling from Gwabro to the nearby Zurmuku community, when they accidentally activated the device.

The explosion occurred close to a security outpost under a large tree near Zurmuku village, an area known for its susceptibility to bandit activities.

This heartbreaking incident has cast a dark cloud over what was supposed to be a joyful Eid-el-Kabir celebration. It has also reignited apprehensions regarding the ongoing threat posed by armed bandit groups in the region.

Local authorities and security forces are being urged to enhance surveillance and counter-insurgency efforts to avert further casualties and restore peace to the impacted communities.