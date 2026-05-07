Sokoto commits to scaling nutrition investment

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening nutrition interventions, pledging sustained collaboration with development partners.

The governor made this known when he received a delegation from Nutrition International, led by its Country Director, Dr Osita Okonkwo, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Sokoto.

Aliyu said his administration would continue to align with partners to tackle malnutrition, child morbidity and other public health challenges, noting that improved nutrition outcomes are central to human capital development.

“Our administration prioritises the well-being of women, children and the vulnerable. Tackling malnutrition and preventable diseases is key to building a healthier and more productive population.”

He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s primary healthcare system, including the recruitment of over 100 nurses and midwives, supported with a 10 per cent salary incentive, as well as the engagement of 2,400 community health workers to improve service delivery at the grassroots.

He assured that resources committed to the health sector would be judiciously utilised, reiterating that “no amount is too much to invest in the healthcare of the populace”.

Earlier, Dr Okonkwo underscored the economic and social value of investing in nutrition, describing it as critical not only to health outcomes but also to education and long-term economic growth.

He revealed that since 2007, Nutrition International has supported Sokoto State with about 2.1 million Vitamin A capsules annually for distribution to children under five during Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week, an intervention aimed at reducing child mortality.

In addition, he disclosed that between 2022 and 2025, the organisation provided 126,000 Zinc and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) co-packs, alongside a recent procurement of over 45,000 additional co-packs to support the treatment of diarrhoea among children.

Despite these interventions, Okonkwo stressed that long-term progress would depend on stronger domestic investment and leadership.

“While external support remains valuable, sustainable impact requires increased state-level funding, a robust evidence-based investment framework, and strengthened multi-sectoral collaboration to address the root causes of malnutrition.”

He added that Nutrition International, with support from Global Affairs Canada and GiveWell, is working with the state to expand Vitamin A supplementation coverage and reduce the high rate of child stunting highlighted in the 2023 National Demographic and Health Survey.