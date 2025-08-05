NAS commends IGP, Edo CP

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Six police officers from the Edo State Police Command face dismissal after being found guilty of extorting ₦2 million from members of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as the Pyrates Confraternity.

The incident occurred on August 3, when NAS members, returning from their 49th National Convention in Owerri, Imo State, were stopped at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Benin City. The officers, comprising three Inspectors, one Constable, one unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and one confirmed ASP, allegedly used intimidation to unlawfully withdraw ₦2 million from a member’s bank account via a Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Point of Sale (POS) machine registered to Babangida Sani. They also seized personal belongings and official NAS regalia.

“This is a gross abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust. No Nigerian—regardless of their affiliation—deserves to be subjected to such criminal conduct by officers sworn to protect them,” said NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, in a statement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Despite the provocation, NAS members adhered to the association’s values of discipline and due process by promptly filing a formal complaint. The Nigeria Police Force responded swiftly, recovering and returning the ₦2 million, restoring all seized items, and identifying the six officers. The four junior officers are undergoing orderly room trials, while the two ASPs face internal disciplinary procedures, with all recommended for dismissal.

Oteri commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, and Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, for their decisive action, stating, “This response reinforces the importance of lawful redress and the commitment of the Police High Command to accountability.”

NAS called for sustained vigilance to curb police abuse and reiterated its commitment to a Nigeria governed by the rule of law, justice, and respect for human dignity.