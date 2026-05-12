Six council chairmen endorse APC National Vice Chairman Kekemeke for Ondo South Senate seat

The senatorial ambition of Hon (Dr.) D. I. Kekemeke received a great boost on Monday evening as all the six local governments Chairmen within Ondo South Senatorial District formally declared their support for his candidacy for the vacant seat.

The chairmen of the six councils who attended he meeting were Hon. Ogunsakin Andrew Soja( Okitipupa), Hon Adegoroye Taiwo (Odigbo), Hon .Jedi Akinfe (Irele).

Others are Hon. Maurice Openaya(Ilaje), Hon. Ojo, Hon. Ebis Molos (Ese-Odo) and Hon Adebare Adebayo (Ile Iluji/Oke Igbo).

Making the declaration during a strategic meeting at Okitipupa, Ondo State, the Chairmen disclosed that their decision is hinged on the “proven pedigree of Hon.(Dr.) D.I. Kekemeke “ which, according to them, stands him out amongst others vying for the seat.

The Chairmen further stressed at the Meeting that for the purpose of maintaining party stability and cohesion ,they completely align with the APC party’s position on consensus arrangement fully mediated by the Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa and the Party leaders in the State.

According to them, having made this decision in the over all interest of the party, “they have vow not to give audience to the few individuals that are yet to embrace the consensus arrangement”.

While responding, Kekemeke noted that his candidacy is birthed by people’s trust and confidence of the Party that his is better equipped to make “governance the more visible and truly responsive through concrete efforts to fully tap the socio economic potentials of Ondo South for the good of the people.”

He promised the Chairmen that he will not fail the party and the good of Ondo State to deliver the gains of responsive governance.