Sit-at-home in Lagos amid counter rallies also in Abuja, Katsina

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Chukwuma Umeorah

The usually boisterous Lagos metropolis was a ghost town as most residents stayed indoors as the much-anticipated protest commenced. Commercial activities were grounded as demonstrators converged on the popular Freedom Park and other locations to ventilate their anger and frustration.

This is as the pro and anti-protest camps jostled for space during the commencement of the 10-day action. Besides Lagos, there were counter rallies in Abuja, Katsina and other states.

In Ikeja, Lagos, an activist and member, Community Women Initiative, Funmi Jolade, claimed that some individuals, whom she referred to as ‘state-sponsored thugs,’ threatened to beat her and other demonstrators while security agents stood by and watched.

“We are law-abiding citizens, peaceful demonstrators. As you can see, we conducted ourselves in an orderly manner from Ikeja Under Bridge only for us to arrive at Ojota and meet some guys, state-sponsored thugs, who threatened to beat us. They claimed that we have come from different states to use the protest to cause destruction in Lagos.

“While this was happening, some security men distanced themselves from us like they wanted it to happen so that they could do their worst and claim that it is the protesters that are responsible for the disruption.”

She emphasised that the protesters were peaceful and merely exercising their constitutional rights.

Another protester who simply identified himself as Segun, corroborated Jolade’s account. “I do not understand how the police could see what was happening and keep quiet. But, that will not deter us. We are here and we will continue to demand our rights as Nigerians.”

None of the protesters, however, was able to substantiate the claims that the alleged thugs were state-sponsored.

Despite the threats, Daily Sun observed that the protest remained peaceful amid heavy security presence.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, who was at the scene earlier, assured protesters that the police force as well as sister security agencies would provide adequate protection for the protesters throughout the period of the protest.

“Our men are all over the place. We are here to prevent miscreants, whose trademark is to cause violence and steal protesters’ valuables.”

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, there was violence as some people attacked the protesters at the Biogbolo area.

Investigations revealed that several boys in major areas along the Mbiama/Yenagoa road had been mobilised to counter any protests in their areas. The protesters had gathered in Tombia roundabout and proceeded to Opolo where they linked Ebis Road, Biogbolo.

It was at Biogbolo that the Police attempted to stop them but they insisted on marching ahead to the Government House.

It was at this point that some Biogbolo boys attacked them from the back with several weapons, injuring some of them in the process.

Until the attack on protesters, the protest was successful, as several civil servants ignored the directive of the state government that they should report for work.

Most offices at the state secretariat visited were empty while major markets, private businesses and banks were closed.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Musa Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police, Alonyenu Francis Idu, acknowledged the proposed nationwide protest and stressed the respect for the right of citizens to assemble and express their views peacefully, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He tasked Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Units, and the drone unit with providing robust security coverage during and after the protest.

The CP urges all organizers and protesters to conduct the protest responsibly and peacefully, and not to engage in acts of violence, looting, or any other criminal activities. “Anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.”