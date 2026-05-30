Sit-at-home: Abia witnesses partial compliance

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The sit-at-home declared by both the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Uchenna Madu, witnessed partial compliance in Abia State.

The two pro-Biafra groups had, at different times last week, issued statements ordering Biafrans to observe a sit-at-home in commemoration of the declaration of the Republic of Biafra by Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on May 30, 1967, and in remembrance of fallen Biafran heroes.

The sit-at-home witnessed partial compliance in Umuahia, as some residents went about their normal business activities.

Some markets and bus stops opened, but there were not many customers patronising traders.

Commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators provided skeletal services, as many people stayed indoors.

This came as security agencies in the state conducted show-of-force exercises and air surveillance in Umuahia, Aba and their environs.

A military helicopter was seen on two or more occasions hovering over the state’s airspace.

It was gathered that this formed part of proactive measures by security agencies to prevent any form of violence.

Reports from Aba indicated total compliance, as markets and shops remained under lock and key.

Vehicular movement was said to be non-existent, with major roads in the city reported deserted, particularly during the morning hours.

However, activities were said to have resumed on the roads later in the day.