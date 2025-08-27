American pop superstar Taylor Swift and her partner, Travis Kelce, have taken to social media to announce their engagement.

Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023 after the latter made his interest in her public on his podcast New Heights, and they have made the decision to walk down the aisle.

Posting via her Instagram account on Tuesday, Swift penned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The singer accompanied the post with photos of the moment Kelce proposed to her, with her diamond engagement ring.

Celebrities reacted by offering congratulatory messages, and United States President Donald Trump was not left out, saying he wished them “a lot of luck… I think he’s a great player. A great guy. And I think she’s a terrific person.”