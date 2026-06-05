SimpliRide backs NHIA health insurance directive for gig workers

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

SimpliRide Nigeria has expressed support for the recent directive by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) mandating e-hailing and logistics platforms to provide health insurance coverage for independent contractors and self-employed workers, describing the policy as a major step toward strengthening social protection within Nigeria’s growing gig economy.

The company said the directive aligns with ongoing efforts to improve the welfare, financial security and long-term sustainability of drivers who rely on digital mobility platforms as their primary source of income.

Commenting on the development, Country Manager of SimpliRide Nigeria, Alero Fregene, said the NHIA directive represents a significant milestone in advancing worker welfare across the digital economy.

“The NHIA directive is a significant development for the industry and signals a shift toward greater responsibility for worker welfare within the digital economy. At SimpliRide, we have consistently believed that drivers deserve access to support systems that enhance their well-being and provide greater peace of mind for them and their families,” Fregene said.

She noted that the company has already been implementing several welfare-focused initiatives designed to support drivers on its platform, including programmes aimed at facilitating access to healthcare support and improving overall welfare.

According to Fregene, access to affordable healthcare remains one of the most significant challenges facing gig workers, many of whom bear the full cost of medical expenses because they operate outside traditional employment structures.

“Unlike employees in traditional organisations, many e-hailing drivers shoulder the full burden of medical expenses. Health insurance is therefore an important component of financial security and workforce sustainability. Supporting drivers’ health ultimately strengthens the entire mobility ecosystem,” she added.

Beyond healthcare support, SimpliRide said it has continued to strengthen safety measures across its platform through enhanced rider identity verification processes and additional security protocols aimed at reducing risks for both drivers and passengers.

Fregene stressed that strong security standards are critical to building trust within the e-hailing industry and ensuring safer experiences for platform users.

“Robust identity validation systems are essential in building trust, improving incident response capabilities and creating a safer environment for all platform users. Driver welfare and platform safety must go hand in hand, and we remain committed to investing in systems and policies that protect our drivers while delivering a secure and reliable experience for passengers,” she said.

Industry stakeholders have described the NHIA directive as a major development that could accelerate the adoption of broader driver-support programmes across the transportation and logistics sectors. Analysts believe companies that have already invested in welfare and safety initiatives will be better positioned to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape as authorities place greater emphasis on healthcare access and social protection.

SimpliRide reiterated its commitment to supporting policies that improve working conditions for drivers, promote responsible platform operations and contribute to the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s digital mobility