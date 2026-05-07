From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday submitted President Bola Tinubu’s nomination and expression of interest forms to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership, calling on Nigerians across political, religious, and social divides to rally behind the president for a second term to sustain the country’s recovery.

Speaking at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Shettima described the event as a symbol of national unity and commitment to progress under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “We are here as Nigerians first, and as members of the APC, to submit this priceless nomination form of our dear President and leader,” he said, praising Tinubu’s resilience in navigating economic challenges, including low foreign reserves inherited in 2023.

Shettima hailed the administration’s “phenomenal” socio-economic outcomes, noting that Tinubu had chosen responsibility over blame, steering Nigeria toward stability. “He has sailed this ship through troubling waters with courage, taking difficult but necessary decisions,” the vice president stated, urging all citizens to play their part in protecting the nation’s future by 2027.

The submission, attended by state governors, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and other heavyweights, recalls the duo’s 2023 victory with over 8 million votes and signals the start of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda reinforced the moment as one of continuity, citing unanimous endorsements from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and governors.

He explained the waiver of Tinubu’s screening to honour that consensus, highlighting reforms like increased state revenues, port modernizations, railway expansions from Lagos to Kano and Maradi, and major highways such as Badagry–Sokoto.

“President is implementing reforms that many leaders only used as campaign promises,” Yilwatda said, pointing to visible infrastructure gains amid past fiscal pressures.