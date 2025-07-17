Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday led other dignitaries at a prayer session for the repose of the soul of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday at the age of 82.

The prayer session, conducted at Buhari’s residence was attended by many important personalities from within and outside the country.

Among the personalities were Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State, 25 serving Ministers, Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, the head of Buhari’s family, Alhaji Mamman Daura and former ministers who served under the late former president.

Other dignitaries present included Mr Peter Obi, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa and Alhaji Babagana Kingibe.

Shettima said that Allah has said in the Holy Quran that, “Every soul shall taste death…”

He said Buhari’s death was a national tragedy that had visibly shaken Nigeria to its core.

“His passing had sent waves of grief across the country, with many mourning the loss of a man they described as honest, disciplined and deeply committed to national service. Buhari was not an ordinary person,” he said.

Shettima prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest and protect the family he left behind.

The vice president also announced that based on the consultation with President Bola Tinubu, Buhari’s family and Radda, the final prayer session would be held today in Daura by 12 noon.

Radda, stressed the need for all to emulate Buhari’s good characters.

“We have buried him, not because we didn’t like him, it is what Allah has asked us to do. May Allah have mercy on his soul,” he prayed.

Also, Prof. Isa Ali-Pantami, the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, who worked with Buhari, prayed fervently for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Buhari for the selfless services he had rendered for the development of the country during his life.

Malam Musa Kafar-Baru, Malam Yazid and Sheikh Salisu, all prayed fervently for the repose of the soul of the late former president.