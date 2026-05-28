Shenzhou-21 crew set to return to Earth

28 May 2026 8:02 pm WAT

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The Shenzhou-21 crew and the Shenzhou-23 crew during a handover ceremony on Thursday. (CSMA).

The Shenzhou-21 crew and the Shenzhou-23 crew during a handover ceremony on Thursday. (CSMA).

China’s Shenzhou-21 crew will soon return to Earth after spending nearly seven months in orbit.

According to CGTN, the Shenzhou-21 crew and the Shenzhou-23 crew held a handover ceremony and transferred the keys to China’s space station on Thursday.

Final preparations have also been completed at the Dongfeng Landing Site, where the Shenzhou-21 crew’s return capsule is expected to touch down.

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On Wednesday evening, the Dongfeng Landing Site completed its second full-system comprehensive drill, thoroughly testing the organisation and command of the search-and-rescue and recovery mission, coordination and cooperation, and emergency support capabilities.

The exercise marked the final full-system comprehensive drill conducted at the Dongfeng Landing Site ahead of the Shenzhou-21 crew’s return.

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