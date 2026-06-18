Senator Shehu Buba donates N6.5m, relief materials to Kirfi flood victims

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State, Senator Shehu Buba Umar, has donated N6.5 million to victims of a devastating flood disaster that occurred in Bara community, Kirfi Local Government Area of the state

The incident led to the death of two persons – a grandmother and her granddaughter and rendered hundreds homeless.

Senator Buba, while sympathising with the flood victims, also donated relief materials including 100 mattresses, 200 soft mats, 25 bags of rice, 100 bags of maize and 150 blankets.

Speaking during a sympathy visit to the affected community, Buba described the deaths of Aishatu Sagir and her granddaughter, Rahama Sagir, as heartbreaking and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the cash and relief donations were part of his commitment to supporting the welfare and wellbeing of his constituents, especially during times of hardship.

The PRP governorship candidate also announced a donation of N500,000 to the family of the deceased. He promised to raise the issue on the floor of the Senate to attract government intervention and secure additional support for the victims, who are in urgent need of food, clean water and medical assistance.

Buba said he shared the grief of families who lost their homes, livestock, farmlands and other valuables to the flood, urging relevant authorities to assist in restoring the losses suffered by the affected residents.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the District Head of Bara, Alhaji Muhammad Abdullahi Bara, thanked the senator for the kind gesture and demonstration of concern for residents affected by the disaster.

The traditional ruler said the intervention would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the victims and mitigating the impact of the disaster on vulnerable families.

Residents, who expressed excitement and appreciation over the intervention, described Buba’s visit as a demonstration of compassionate and responsible leadership.

They recalled that the senator has consistently prioritised the welfare of the people of his constituency, especially during emergencies and natural disasters.

Our correspondent, who visited the affected area in Bara, observed that the flood occurred after a heavy downpour, leading to the collapse of several houses and the loss of livestock.

The disaster displaced many families and caused significant economic losses. Hundreds of male household members are currently taking shelter in mosques, while women and children have been temporarily accommodated in the homes of relatives and neighbours.

Many residents are now in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.