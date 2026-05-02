Senate ticket not “try your luck”, Ogbeide-Ihama tells APC leaders

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin
An Edo South senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has appealed to the senatorial leaders of the party to award the ticket to the most qualified candidate, asserting that the contest is not a “game of try your luck or gamble”.
He made the appeal in Benin during a visit to the leadership of the Edo South senatorial district to formally declare his intention to contest for the Edo South senatorial seat.
Ogbeide-Ihama told the leaders that while every aspirant contesting for the ticket is highly qualified, his two terms in the House of Representatives make him the most qualified and experienced candidate to be saddled with the responsibility, rather than someone who “wants to learn on the job.”
The former House of Representatives member revealed he had heard claims from some quarters that he had approached the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for assistance in securing the party’s ticket.
He stated that if this were true, there was nothing wrong with such a move because “everyone needs help,” adding that if meeting Wike could guarantee him the ticket, it was “fine by him.”
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Outlining the challenges he faced while contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogbeide-Ihama noted that his billboards were pulled down several times, yet he still won the election. He added that now that he has joined the APC, the election should be “easy sailing” because he is now “one of them.”
He further appealed to the party leadership to recognise that times are changing and the world is “gravitating towards the youth.” As a youth, he argued he should be sent to represent the senatorial district because he possesses the strength and energy to champion the cause of the seven local government areas that constitute the Edo South senatorial district.
Highlighting his achievements, Ogbeide-Ihama stated that he was able to provide streetlights and purchase vehicles to empower his constituents, stressing his willingness to extend these initiatives to all seven local government areas in the Edo South senatorial district.
Earlier, the Edo South senatorial district leader and former deputy governor of the state, Pius Odubu, remarked that the election should be viewed as a “family affair.” He noted that although several persons are seeking the ticket, only one individual can ultimately secure it.
He appealed to Ogbeide-Ihama to conduct his campaign in a peaceful manner.