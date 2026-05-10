Senate: Okun leaders push for competence, experience

10 May 2026 6:33 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Enugu State

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A socio-political group consisting of renown intellectuals and ace entrepreneurs under the aegis of Okun Frontline Leaders has urged All Progressive Congress (APC) delegates to vote for competence and experience rather than zoning in the forthcoming party primaries.

The group noted that zoning arrangement was never part of history of Kogi west, as district always elected the most acceptable aspirant as its candidate for senate seat.

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A statement signed by its publicity secretary, Dr Johnson Eseyin Ojo, the group insisted that zoning must not be a yardstick for electing the next senator.

 The Okun Frontline Leaders, while commending Governor Usman Ododo and his immediate predecessor, Yahaya Bello, whom it described as the pillar of APC in the state, urged both leaders to support an aspirant that is most competent and loyal to the party.

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