Senate: NDC gains Umeh as second senator, Abaribe joins LP as both lawmakers dump ADC

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has recorded a fresh gain in the Senate following the defection of Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Umeh formally announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and subsequent move to the NDC in a letter read on the Senate floor during Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a related development, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, also announced his defection from the ADC, but opted to return to the Labour Party (LP), barely a month after leaving the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the ADC.

Explaining his decision, Umeh cited extensive consultations with his family, constituents, and political associates, noting that persistent internal crises within the ADC, marked by multiple litigations, necessitated his exit.

Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA, was elected into the 10th Senate on the platform of the Labour Party before defecting to the ADC earlier this year.

His latest move to the NDC comes amid increasing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With Umeh’s defection, the NDC now has two senators, joining Seriake Dickson, who had earlier aligned with the party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The NDC’s growing profile is further underscored by the recent defection of prominent political figures, including the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, both of whom joined the party from the ADC.

The two former governors were recently received in Abuja by Senator Dickson, widely regarded as a leading figure within the NDC.

Following closed-door deliberations at his Guzape residence, both Obi and Kwankwaso were formally registered and presented with membership cards.

Analysts note that the developments signal a significant shift in Nigeria’s opposition landscape, with the NDC emerging as a potential rallying platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political analysts also point to the deepening crisis within the ADC, which had attracted no fewer than nine senators as recently as March, as a key factor that may trigger further defections to the NDC and other parties in the coming months.