From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has raised the alarm over what he described as escalating attacks on communities in Benue South, declaring that the area is now ‘literally under siege’ by armed herders and criminal elements.

Moro’s alarm followed the gruesome killing and beheading of one of his constituents, Mr. Ujema Emi, a public health worker, whom he said was ambushed and murdered by suspected armed herders along the Ubube Road Junction in the Ikobi area of the state.

Raising the matter through a personal explanation on the floor of the Senate, the lawmaker said the victim’s head was severed and taken away by the attackers, a development he described as evidence of the worsening insecurity confronting communities in the district.

“One of my constituents, Ujema Emi, a public health worker, was murdered in cold blood. Emi was reportedly ambushed, killed and beheaded. The severed head was taken away by the assailants,” Moro told lawmakers.

He identified the Ubube Junction axis on the Ikobi-Ulegapa Road as one of the several dangerous routes where armed assailants routinely attack commuters and residents.

According to him, repeated attacks across communities in Benue South have left residents living in constant fear, with many unable to go about their daily activities safely.

“Benue South is literally under siege,” he declared.

The senator also criticised what he described as the inadequate response of the Benue State Government to the plight of affected communities.

“Unfortunately, the Benue State Government appears indifferent to the plight of my people,” he lamented.

While commending the Nigerian Army, the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for responding to distress calls from communities, Moro argued that local security outfits lack the funding and equipment needed to tackle the growing threat.

“It is only the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps that respond to the cries of the people.

“Volunteer guards, Homeland Security personnel and other local security outfits are not sufficiently funded to proactively confront this insecurity,” he said.

He further protested the arrest of a youth leader, Mr. Olochi Asailas, who he said coordinated community resistance efforts against armed attackers in Agatu Local Government Area.

According to him, the arrest has weakened local defence mechanisms and left several communities exposed to further attacks.

“The people have been left vulnerable and at the mercy of heavily armed herdsmen,” he said.

Questioning repeated calls for communities to defend themselves, the senator asked: “Can communities defend themselves against heavily armed herdsmen with bare hands?”

He appealed to the Senate leadership and relevant authorities to intervene in securing the release of those arrested in connection with community defence efforts.

Responding, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, sympathised with the family of the slain constituent and directed relevant Senate committees to engage security agencies on the matter.

“Our condolences go to the family of the person who was killed,” Akpabio said.

“We will refer this matter to the relevant security committees of the Senate to engage the security agencies for appropriate action.”